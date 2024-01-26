Home Depot started selling Medieval weapons on their website

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Sword's battle axes an more but the comments underneath is 🔥.

"
  • "My lawn gnome is now my loyal squire. Home Depot's Stainless Steel William Wallace Sword transformed my mundane chores in epic quests... Ask the cashier about the dragon repellent warranty."
  • "Freedom! Used this against my lord of land and no longer (have) to pay my due... for this month."
  • "Very effective against landlords. Way better investment than rent."
  • "This piece of steel saved my life when I found myself in 1300 A.D."
silver-trademark-wall-sculptures-20-901117-64_600.jpg



bronze-design-toscano-wall-sculptures-sp91348-64_600.jpg




Home Depot is selling medieval swords and the online comments are 🔥

A short thrusting sword is actually a good home defence option. A claymore or a battle axe is dumb. You're not going to get a good swing in a hallway.

But a shortsword gives you a huge advantage over a knife wielding attacker.
 
