Home Depot started selling Medieval weapons on their website

PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 29,888
- Reaction score
- 18,312
Sword's battle axes an more but the comments underneath is .
"
"
- "My lawn gnome is now my loyal squire. Home Depot's Stainless Steel William Wallace Sword transformed my mundane chores in epic quests... Ask the cashier about the dragon repellent warranty."
- "Freedom! Used this against my lord of land and no longer (have) to pay my due... for this month."
- "Very effective against landlords. Way better investment than rent."
- "This piece of steel saved my life when I found myself in 1300 A.D."
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Trademark-Stainless-Steel-William-Wallace-Medieval-Sword-w-Sheath-Silver-20-901117/320830717
Last edited: