Holy hell caffeine withdrawals are brutal

I quit drinking caffeine cold turkey 3 days ago. I drank coffee at work all day long, mostly out of boredom, but I haven't been sleeping well and I thought quitting it altogether could help. I have had a brutal headache for two days now and it gets 10x worse anytime I do anything physical like exercise or even play video games. I just read this can last for up to 9 days!?!? I had no idea caffeine was this serious a drug.







Tldr: check your caffeine consumption. Withdrawals suck.