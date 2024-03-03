Holy hell caffeine withdrawals are brutal

I quit drinking caffeine cold turkey 3 days ago. I drank coffee at work all day long, mostly out of boredom, but I haven't been sleeping well and I thought quitting it altogether could help. I have had a brutal headache for two days now and it gets 10x worse anytime I do anything physical like exercise or even play video games. I just read this can last for up to 9 days!?!? I had no idea caffeine was this serious a drug.



Tldr: check your caffeine consumption. Withdrawals suck.
 
I stopped for 2 days and my head throbbed like a mfer. I just finally brewed a pot a few minutes before seeing this thread.
 
Monster after breakfast , lunch and supper crew checking in...
 
Had the same issue when I quit cold turkey. I had to slump in my car driving home the headache was so brutal. I got back on caffeine again because it's so hard to avoid but I do remember after the withdrawls, I felt really good and much calmer. I wouldn't mind trying again but those headaches are insane.
 
I throw back so much Diet Coke, that when I went one day without it I was living in migraine hell. Never again. *guzzles down more Diet Coke*
 
It took me about a week to not have any headaches when I quit (my headaches weren't too bad though).
 
Yeah I remember back when I was dating my ex-wife she was one of those multiple energy drinks per day people. She'd start getting insane headaches any time she cut back.

I remember being sort of critical of it but now of course I drink multiple energy drinks every day too. Combination of sleep issues and work+ commute being over 14 hours means I'm always exhausted during the week.
 
