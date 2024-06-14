  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Hill and Chimaevs injury/illness disclosed but no info for Mcgregor!!??

Dude just canceled his fight because he's not in fight shape lol. man I hope Chandler is getting compensated. But then again he's a dummy if he thinks he can rely on a 35 year McGregor to give a fuck about him and his fans lol
 
Whatever the case in Mcg there's no way in hell the UFC will disclose why he pulled out of the fight. there's a guy in reddit that said Mcg got KO in sparring and that's probably the reason, but i take that asa grain of salt. in either case they won't say the real reason if it's an embarrasing one.
 
Conor is entirely too rich to disclose his injury/drug test/criminal allegation
 
My guess is Conor showed up to camp in bad shape but genuinely wanted to work hard and get back to top form. After a month or so he either figured he was back and could balance both his training and his partying or he realized his magic is gone and went for drugs and alcohol to quell his anxiety. My guess is his personal issues got the best of him and he was in no condition to fight and needed to take care of himself.
 
Its a couple weeks away and he’s not where he needs to be conditionally and mentally

Can’t afford an L here
 
The Conor thing has to be real bad for them not to say nothin. Ariel says its nothing to do with no boozing drug fueled bender...but that doesnt mean it dont have something to do with his inability to fight or even make public appearances. Something is def very wrong that there is no transparency. Ariel knows and even he cant talk about it.

I mean I could understand if there was some hope of it happening they didnt wanna say it was his leg injury so that Chandler wouldnt just target it or something but... man, i dont know.
 
It is what it is idc i had no interest In watching that can fight
 
My guess is Conor showed up to camp in bad shape but genuinely wanted to work hard and get back to top form. After a month or so he either figured he was back and could balance both his training and his partying or he realized his magic is gone and went for drugs and alcohol to quell his anxiety. My guess is his personal issues got the best of him and he was in no condition to fight and needed to take care of himself.
Partially my guess aswell, I think he just realized in this camp his body can't do it anymore. I see it in his sparring.. He's winded after a few exchanges with spar mates that are scared to hit him.. Dude is struggling to breath in 70% sparring with punching bags.

The dude had cardio issues whe he was at his physical prime. Imagine how bad his cardio is now in his mid 30's and all the drugs and alcohol the last few years.

Even when you listen to his interviews the last few years he sounds like he's out of breath lol
 
My guess is Conor showed up to camp in bad shape but genuinely wanted to work hard and get back to top form. After a month or so he either figured he was back and could balance both his training and his partying or he realized his magic is gone and went for drugs and alcohol to quell his anxiety. My guess is his personal issues got the best of him and he was in no condition to fight and needed to take care of himself.
I'd bet 80% of Jake Paul's fortune on that.
 
