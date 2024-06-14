Hill and Chimaevs injury/illness disclosed but no info for Mcgregor!!??

The Conor thing has to be real bad for them not to say nothin. Ariel says its nothing to do with no boozing drug fueled bender...but that doesnt mean it dont have something to do with his inability to fight or even make public appearances. Something is def very wrong that there is no transparency. Ariel knows and even he cant talk about it.



I mean I could understand if there was some hope of it happening they didnt wanna say it was his leg injury so that Chandler wouldnt just target it or something but... man, i dont know.