650lb Sumo
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 6,419
- Reaction score
- 14,281
I have condensed and amalgamated the articles as much as possible but there is still a lot of information.
Edit: Update
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...animal-shelter-luring-pet-owners-Gumtree.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12574125/Adam-Britton-dog-rapist-McMinns-Lagoon.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...xpert-dog-rapist-Adam-Britton-vile-texts.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12564431/adam-britton-dog-rapist-clue.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12586733/Adam-Britton-husband-wife-torturing-dogs.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12574125/Adam-Britton-dog-rapist-McMinns-Lagoon.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...xpert-dog-rapist-Adam-Britton-vile-texts.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12564431/adam-britton-dog-rapist-clue.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12586733/Adam-Britton-husband-wife-torturing-dogs.html
A British crocodile expert has pleaded guilty to raping puppies and torturing more than 40 dogs - including his own pets Ursa and Bolt - at his Australian animal shelter after luring owners to give him custody of their beloved canines.
Adam Britton, 51,
who grew up in West Yorkshire before moving to Australia 20 years ago, began his offending in 2014 and tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs he had called 'f*** toys' until his arrest in April 2022.
Britton, an academic at Charles Darwin University in northern Australia, who once hosted legendary broadcaster David Attenborough at his home, tortured 39 of those dogs to death in a horrific case of animal cruelty that has shocked the nation.
The married zoologist sexually abused his own Swiss Shepherd pets, Ursa and Bolt, for almost a decade.
Ursa and Bolt
He eventually expanded to Gumtree Australia to source more dogs to torture and kill at his sprawling rural estate at McMinns Lagoon on the northern tip of Australia.
Britton would even film himself hurting the defenceless animals in what he called his 'torture room' - a shipping container fitted with recording equipment - and post the sick material online, the court heard.
Britton, a leading zoologist who has worked with the BBC and National Geographic on productions, stood calmly as he pleaded guilty to 47 counts of animal cruelty at the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory yesterday (Monday the 25th of September 2023).
[He]... was charged with 37 counts of animal cruelty, 10 counts of raping or attempting to rape a dog, and four counts of possessing or transmitting child abuse material, including of toddlers being forced to engage in depraved acts.
Adam Britton (centre) with his wife Erin (left) and David Attenborough (right) during filming for a BBC documentary Cold Blood
The details of Britton's crimes are so horrific and 'grotesque' that Chief Justice Michael Grant
urged the public and security staff to leave the courtroom before the prosecutors outlined the facts of the case in a rare move. Much of the details surrounding Britton's offending are also too gruesome to be published.
Britton would use Gumtree Australia to target pet owners across the Darwin region, who were often reluctantly giving their pets away due to work or travel commitments, the court heard.
Britton with a crocodile
In one scenario he sent a message to the owners of a large brown dog to reassure them the animal was 'settling in well'.
'Wolfe was relaxed and eating well and enjoying her new home,' the message wrote.
But unbeknownst to the previous owners the dog had already been 'sexually exploited, tortured and killed,' Mr Aust said.
Britton's wife Erin (left), a biologist and wildlife ranger who met Prince Harry (top right) and helped him catch a saltwater crocodile, was unaware of her husband's crimes and has since reportedly changed her surname.
Adam Britton, 51,
who grew up in West Yorkshire before moving to Australia 20 years ago, began his offending in 2014 and tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs he had called 'f*** toys' until his arrest in April 2022.
Britton, an academic at Charles Darwin University in northern Australia, who once hosted legendary broadcaster David Attenborough at his home, tortured 39 of those dogs to death in a horrific case of animal cruelty that has shocked the nation.
The married zoologist sexually abused his own Swiss Shepherd pets, Ursa and Bolt, for almost a decade.
Ursa and Bolt
He eventually expanded to Gumtree Australia to source more dogs to torture and kill at his sprawling rural estate at McMinns Lagoon on the northern tip of Australia.
Britton would even film himself hurting the defenceless animals in what he called his 'torture room' - a shipping container fitted with recording equipment - and post the sick material online, the court heard.
Britton, a leading zoologist who has worked with the BBC and National Geographic on productions, stood calmly as he pleaded guilty to 47 counts of animal cruelty at the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory yesterday (Monday the 25th of September 2023).
[He]... was charged with 37 counts of animal cruelty, 10 counts of raping or attempting to rape a dog, and four counts of possessing or transmitting child abuse material, including of toddlers being forced to engage in depraved acts.
Adam Britton (centre) with his wife Erin (left) and David Attenborough (right) during filming for a BBC documentary Cold Blood
The details of Britton's crimes are so horrific and 'grotesque' that Chief Justice Michael Grant
urged the public and security staff to leave the courtroom before the prosecutors outlined the facts of the case in a rare move. Much of the details surrounding Britton's offending are also too gruesome to be published.
Britton would use Gumtree Australia to target pet owners across the Darwin region, who were often reluctantly giving their pets away due to work or travel commitments, the court heard.
Britton with a crocodile
In one scenario he sent a message to the owners of a large brown dog to reassure them the animal was 'settling in well'.
'Wolfe was relaxed and eating well and enjoying her new home,' the message wrote.
But unbeknownst to the previous owners the dog had already been 'sexually exploited, tortured and killed,' Mr Aust said.
Britton's wife Erin (left), a biologist and wildlife ranger who met Prince Harry (top right) and helped him catch a saltwater crocodile, was unaware of her husband's crimes and has since reportedly changed her surname.
Britton... would share videos and images of himself sexually exploiting the dogs on Telegram under accounts titled 'Monster' and 'Cerberus'...
[The following texts are mock ups of actual messages.]
Prosecutors told the court on Monday he used one Telegram account to engage with 'like-minded people', and another to disseminate images and recordings of the abuse.
His account had 114 threads where he described how he acquired the pets, how he abused them and how he disposed of their bodies.
[The following texts are mock ups of actual messages.]
Prosecutors told the court on Monday he used one Telegram account to engage with 'like-minded people', and another to disseminate images and recordings of the abuse.
His account had 114 threads where he described how he acquired the pets, how he abused them and how he disposed of their bodies.
[Adam Britton]... had a secret accomplice in the US who edited the twisted videos before they went online.
[He]... met Jaden Young Korse,
age 24 and from Kentucky, in 2021 in an online community dedicated to people who get sexual gratification from animal abuse, known as zoosadists.
They developed a friendship on Telegram. Britton's pseudonym was 'Monster' and Korse called himself 'Gorvaged'. They bonded over their shared obsession with animal cruelty.
In a few videos which showed Britton sexually abusing and torturing dogs, he held up signs that read 'Gorvaged' in an apparent effort to thank him for editing his work.
Korse and Britton were eventually identified in April 2022 thanks to dedicated internet sleuths who were disgusted by the footage and worked tirelessly to bring those involved to justice. But by that stage, Korse was dead.
Korse, who struggled with addiction from the age of 13, had an accidental fentanyl overdose on December 21, 2021.
Britton boasted that he would tell pet owners on Gumtree Australia that his old dog had died of cancer and he wanted a 'new family member' - and that the tactic hardly ever failed.
At one stage, as Britton described the agony he inflicted upon dogs - which he once dragged out for four days on the same animal - Deleted Account 11 said: 'Damn everything you are saying is so hot x.'
...The conversations invariably turned back to animal abuse and necrobestiality, which is sexual intercourse with a dead animal.
Britton was caught in April last year. His undoing came shortly after he uploaded a video called '1B***h9Pups’ to an abuse website on March 22, 2022.
The following day an anonymous internet user noticed the adult female dog was wearing an orange City of Darwin leash with the slogan 'great pets start with you'.
Stock image
They referred the footage to the NT Animal Welfare Branch via Gmail, which then referred the matter to police.
[He]... met Jaden Young Korse,
age 24 and from Kentucky, in 2021 in an online community dedicated to people who get sexual gratification from animal abuse, known as zoosadists.
They developed a friendship on Telegram. Britton's pseudonym was 'Monster' and Korse called himself 'Gorvaged'. They bonded over their shared obsession with animal cruelty.
In a few videos which showed Britton sexually abusing and torturing dogs, he held up signs that read 'Gorvaged' in an apparent effort to thank him for editing his work.
Korse and Britton were eventually identified in April 2022 thanks to dedicated internet sleuths who were disgusted by the footage and worked tirelessly to bring those involved to justice. But by that stage, Korse was dead.
Korse, who struggled with addiction from the age of 13, had an accidental fentanyl overdose on December 21, 2021.
Britton boasted that he would tell pet owners on Gumtree Australia that his old dog had died of cancer and he wanted a 'new family member' - and that the tactic hardly ever failed.
At one stage, as Britton described the agony he inflicted upon dogs - which he once dragged out for four days on the same animal - Deleted Account 11 said: 'Damn everything you are saying is so hot x.'
...The conversations invariably turned back to animal abuse and necrobestiality, which is sexual intercourse with a dead animal.
Britton was caught in April last year. His undoing came shortly after he uploaded a video called '1B***h9Pups’ to an abuse website on March 22, 2022.
The following day an anonymous internet user noticed the adult female dog was wearing an orange City of Darwin leash with the slogan 'great pets start with you'.
Stock image
They referred the footage to the NT Animal Welfare Branch via Gmail, which then referred the matter to police.
A husband and wife from the US are accused of torturing dogs following an international investigation into a disgraced crocodile expert who raped and mutilated pets on camera in Australia.
Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, and his wife Heather Marie VanWoert, 32,
were arrested following a raid of their Ohio home in September 2022 and hit with a range of charges relating to animal cruelty.
The VanWoerts weren't involved in the production of Britton's video, according to documents filed in the US District Court, but Britton and Mr VanWoert exchanged 705 photos and videos of animal abuse with one another from about November 2020.
The shared files included footage of Mr VanWoert raping and torturing at least four dogs in a lorry sleeper cabin, which he then shared with Britton on Telegram under the pseudonym 'Graves'.
Detectives tracked the filming location to a truck stop in Michigan, which eventually led them to Mr VanWoert.
Part of the reason authorities were able to identify him was because his face and a distinctive sun-shaped tattoo on his arm were visible in some of the footage.
He was charged with creating 'crushing' videos, which relates to animals being stamped on or impaled to satisfy a sexual fetish, and distributing obscene material.
Along with images and footage of animal abuse detectives... found child exploitation videos on his electronic devices.
Mr VanWoert was not released on bail and faces 12 years behind bars.
In November 2022 his wife Mrs VanWoert was arrested and hit with 12 charges relating to animal torture.
Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, and his wife Heather Marie VanWoert, 32,
were arrested following a raid of their Ohio home in September 2022 and hit with a range of charges relating to animal cruelty.
The VanWoerts weren't involved in the production of Britton's video, according to documents filed in the US District Court, but Britton and Mr VanWoert exchanged 705 photos and videos of animal abuse with one another from about November 2020.
The shared files included footage of Mr VanWoert raping and torturing at least four dogs in a lorry sleeper cabin, which he then shared with Britton on Telegram under the pseudonym 'Graves'.
Detectives tracked the filming location to a truck stop in Michigan, which eventually led them to Mr VanWoert.
Part of the reason authorities were able to identify him was because his face and a distinctive sun-shaped tattoo on his arm were visible in some of the footage.
He was charged with creating 'crushing' videos, which relates to animals being stamped on or impaled to satisfy a sexual fetish, and distributing obscene material.
Along with images and footage of animal abuse detectives... found child exploitation videos on his electronic devices.
Mr VanWoert was not released on bail and faces 12 years behind bars.
In November 2022 his wife Mrs VanWoert was arrested and hit with 12 charges relating to animal torture.
[Detectives]... also found severed dog limbs in a freezer, a decomposing puppy in a pond on the property and a severed dog head on a neighbouring property.
Britton was charged last year but his name was suppressed by the courts to ensure media attention would not bias a jury against him.
The order was lifted after he pleaded guilty. He has been remanded in custody since then.
None of [Britton's] offending is alleged to have been against... reptiles.
He is set to return to court on the 13th of December for sentencing submissions.
Britton was charged last year but his name was suppressed by the courts to ensure media attention would not bias a jury against him.
The order was lifted after he pleaded guilty. He has been remanded in custody since then.
None of [Britton's] offending is alleged to have been against... reptiles.
He is set to return to court on the 13th of December for sentencing submissions.
Edit: Update
Last edited: