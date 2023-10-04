A British crocodile expert has pleaded guilty to raping puppies and torturing more than 40 dogs - including his own pets Ursa and Bolt - at his Australian animal shelter after luring owners to give him custody of their beloved canines.Adam Britton, 51,who grew up in West Yorkshire before moving to Australia 20 years ago, began his offending in 2014 and tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs he had called 'f*** toys' until his arrest in April 2022.Britton, an academic at Charles Darwin University in northern Australia, who once hosted legendary broadcaster David Attenborough at his home, tortured 39 of those dogs to death in a horrific case of animal cruelty that has shocked the nation.The married zoologist sexually abused his own Swiss Shepherd pets, Ursa and Bolt, for almost a decade.Ursa and BoltHe eventually expanded to Gumtree Australia to source more dogs to torture and kill at his sprawling rural estate at McMinns Lagoon on the northern tip of Australia.Britton would even film himself hurting the defenceless animals in what he called his 'torture room' - a shipping container fitted with recording equipment - and post the sick material online, the court heard.Britton, a leading zoologist who has worked with the BBC and National Geographic on productions, stood calmly as he pleaded guilty to 47 counts of animal cruelty at the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory yesterday (Monday the 25th of September 2023).[He]... was charged with 37 counts of animal cruelty, 10 counts of raping or attempting to rape a dog, and four counts of possessing or transmitting child abuse material, including of toddlers being forced to engage in depraved acts.Adam Britton (centre) with his wife Erin (left) and David Attenborough (right) during filming for a BBC documentary Cold BloodThe details of Britton's crimes are so horrific and 'grotesque' that Chief Justice Michael Granturged the public and security staff to leave the courtroom before the prosecutors outlined the facts of the case in a rare move. Much of the details surrounding Britton's offending are also too gruesome to be published.Britton would use Gumtree Australia to target pet owners across the Darwin region, who were often reluctantly giving their pets away due to work or travel commitments, the court heard.Britton with a crocodileIn one scenario he sent a message to the owners of a large brown dog to reassure them the animal was 'settling in well'.'Wolfe was relaxed and eating well and enjoying her new home,' the message wrote.But unbeknownst to the previous owners the dog had already been 'sexually exploited, tortured and killed,' Mr Aust said.Britton's wife Erin (left), a biologist and wildlife ranger who met Prince Harry (top right) and helped him catch a saltwater crocodile, was unaware of her husband's crimes and has since reportedly changed her surname.