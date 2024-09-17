International Hezbollah pager explosions kill several people in Lebanon

-be hezzhollah apes
-"duuh we need 1000 pagers"
-order 1000 pagers from brother ahmed from turkey or wherever
-brother ahmed either works for the mossad or gets his shipment intercepted
-mossad plants 1000 little nuggets of c4 or whatever in them
- wait a while while hezbollah apes shuffle the pagers around wearing them on their dick or head
- send a kill signal to all pagers
-kaboom
-hezbollah apes surprised and with their dicks blown off
- allahu abubakar terrible will be our vengeance aaaah my dick alhamdullihaaahahahaha
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
International Isreal airstrikes Syria killing more than 40 people.
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
3K
Bwagster
Bwagster

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,532
Messages
56,201,290
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top