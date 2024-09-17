HockeyBjj said: Twitter so don’t know if reliable, but apparently there was some pager replacements going on where they were used







Targeting terrorist pagers is about as precise of a strike as one could get but there’s still going to be some collateral damage. pagers on a coffee table and kid in the living room is still gonna happen. Pager goes off and innocent person sitting next to hezzbolah guy on the bus. Etc. Click to expand...

I struggle so hard to understand why anyone would want to do anything that might get mossad sicked on them. Them dudes will kill you and nowhere is safe once you are on the list. I respect that.They shoulda done us a solid for being such a great friend and did bin ladin with the ninja shit for us.One day maybe terrorists will realize there is nowhere left to hide and call it a day.wonder if there is a fun trick to get them when they start passing notes. Probably shouldn't by pencils from whoever gave them the pagers.