International Hezbollah pager explosions kill dozens and injure thousands in Lebanon

-be hezzhollah
-"duuh we need 1000 pagers"
-order 1000 pagers from brother ahmed from turkey or wherever
-brother ahmed either works for the mossad or gets his shipment intercepted
-mossad plants 1000 little nuggets of c4 or whatever in them
- wait a while while hezbollah shuffle the pagers around wearing them on their dick or head
- send a kill signal to all pagers
-kaboom
-hezbollah surprised and with their dicks blown off
- allahu abubakar terrible will be our vengeance aaaah my dick alhamdullihaaahahahaha
 
Last edited by a moderator:
That is crazy that they did this

Don't go on twitter if you're squeamish. It's graphic. like an M80 going off in thousands of people's pockets

Looks like it only killed 20 or 30, but hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded

 
HockeyBjj said:
That is crazy that they did this

Don't go on twitter if you're squeamish. It's graphic. like an M80 going off in thousands of people's pockets

Looks like it only killed 20 or 30, but hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded

Click to expand...

My first impression was that no average civilian in 2024 would be using a pager and that it must've been almost entirely Hezbollah agents but light Googling suggests to me that sometimes hospitals will use pagers because they are more reliable.

Was it a batch of pagers sold to Hezbollah that exploded or all pagers in Beirut? I see the guy in the tweet is saying its the former but is that confirmed anywhere?
 
Fox by the Sea said:
-be hezzhollah
-"duuh we need 1000 pagers"
-order 1000 pagers from brother ahmed from turkey or wherever
-brother ahmed either works for the mossad or gets his shipment intercepted
-mossad plants 1000 little nuggets of c4 or whatever in them
- wait a while while hezbollah shuffle the pagers around wearing them on their dick or head
- send a kill signal to all pagers
-kaboom
-hezbollah surprised and with their dicks blown off
- allahu abubakar terrible will be our vengeance aaaah my dick alhamdullihaaahahahaha
Click to expand...
best post i`ve read
 
200w.gif

iykyk
 
Islam Imamate said:
sometimes hospitals will use pagers because they are more reliable.
Click to expand...
Twitter so don’t know if reliable, but apparently there was some pager replacements going on where they were used



Targeting terrorist pagers is about as precise of a strike as one could get but there’s still going to be some collateral damage. pagers on a coffee table and kid in the living room is still gonna happen. Pager goes off and innocent person sitting next to hezzbolah guy on the bus. Etc.
 
Cole train said:
Makes me wonder what one can do with phones

"Sweats nervously"
Click to expand...
shit like this doesn't work in first world countries where there's such a thing as strict supply chains, product verification, local production or assembly, etc.
it can only work in third world places.
 
HockeyBjj said:
Twitter so don’t know if reliable, but apparently there was some pager replacements going on where they were used



Targeting terrorist pagers is about as precise of a strike as one could get but there’s still going to be some collateral damage. pagers on a coffee table and kid in the living room is still gonna happen. Pager goes off and innocent person sitting next to hezzbolah guy on the bus. Etc.
Click to expand...


I struggle so hard to understand why anyone would want to do anything that might get mossad sicked on them. Them dudes will kill you and nowhere is safe once you are on the list. I respect that.


They shoulda done us a solid for being such a great friend and did bin ladin with the ninja shit for us.

One day maybe terrorists will realize there is nowhere left to hide and call it a day.

wonder if there is a fun trick to get them when they start passing notes. Probably shouldn't by pencils from whoever gave them the pagers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
International Isreal airstrikes Syria killing more than 40 people.
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
3K
Bwagster
Bwagster

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,770
Messages
56,214,690
Members
175,110
Latest member
Chris Roberts

Share this page

Back
Top