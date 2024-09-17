ricains_cretins
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2004
- Messages
- 1,378
- Reaction score
- 751
That is crazy that they did this
Don't go on twitter if you're squeamish. It's graphic. like an M80 going off in thousands of people's pockets
Looks like it only killed 20 or 30, but hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded
best post i`ve read-be hezzhollah
-"duuh we need 1000 pagers"
-order 1000 pagers from brother ahmed from turkey or wherever
-brother ahmed either works for the mossad or gets his shipment intercepted
-mossad plants 1000 little nuggets of c4 or whatever in them
- wait a while while hezbollah shuffle the pagers around wearing them on their dick or head
- send a kill signal to all pagers
-kaboom
-hezbollah surprised and with their dicks blown off
- allahu abubakar terrible will be our vengeance aaaah my dick alhamdullihaaahahahaha
Twitter so don’t know if reliable, but apparently there was some pager replacements going on where they were usedsometimes hospitals will use pagers because they are more reliable.
shit like this doesn't work in first world countries where there's such a thing as strict supply chains, product verification, local production or assembly, etc.Makes me wonder what one can do with phones
"Sweats nervously"
Twitter so don’t know if reliable, but apparently there was some pager replacements going on where they were used
Targeting terrorist pagers is about as precise of a strike as one could get but there’s still going to be some collateral damage. pagers on a coffee table and kid in the living room is still gonna happen. Pager goes off and innocent person sitting next to hezzbolah guy on the bus. Etc.