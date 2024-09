LOL at people fighting in the street. Specially an adult in a bike with a tank top trying to pick a fight against highschoolers. What the hell.





Yesterday we were coming out of work with my coworker (the quiet one). There was some kids in the street arguing. They were like 15/17. It was hilarious.

2 of them were together and the biggest (fatest) one was screaming to another kid in another group of 5 "hey Copete (pompadour) why you looked me that way? you think you are though? Don't look me that way"

"Copete" was screaming "Oh, you wanted to rob me? We are robbing too.. watch your mouth" and came to confront the other kid.

It seemed that they were about to throw down.



My coworker and I just kept walking and laughing. I swear to god I felt tempted of bitchslap one of the kids as I walked by.