Here is why I believe Stipe Miocic will beat Jon Jones

Jon Jones doesn´t have that one shoot KO or threats like that nor does he have an advantage on Stipe in the wrestling department. Stipe Miocic is great wrestler himself and super durable. The fight will be fought mostly stand-up here is why I believe Miocic he has power unlike Jones and could probably catch Jones plus he has long reach and Jones won´t be able to enjoy fighting on the outside.



I was listening to the rampage podcast where Ngannou said alot of people don´t realize how tough Stipe is and it surprises people when in there with him. I believe this fight will play out like Stipe vs DC 3 very tough back and forth fight where Stipe eventually finds the finish in the end