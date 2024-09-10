Media Henry Cejudo with inside information on Sean O’Malley

Swipe to see the clips


You gotta remember they are both from Arizona. Even though Henry is probably Sean’s biggest hater, I still tend to believe Cejudo’s info is legit.

That being said, training is a lot different than sparring, and will Merab be able to truly expose this hole in his game? He may win, but holding him down is a tough task for someone like Merab, who isn’t known for his control. I could see a guy like Aljo or Umar holding him down easily.

Also I don’t think Merab needs to hold him down, just needs to make O’Malley work hard to get up. Make him tired.
 
Damn Henry really is salty lol. Triple C best days are well past him now and he's moving up to FW anyway. Dude needs to accept his losses and move on or wait for Sean to move up
 
