Swipe to see the clips





You gotta remember they are both from Arizona. Even though Henry is probably Sean’s biggest hater, I still tend to believe Cejudo’s info is legit.



That being said, training is a lot different than sparring, and will Merab be able to truly expose this hole in his game? He may win, but holding him down is a tough task for someone like Merab, who isn’t known for his control. I could see a guy like Aljo or Umar holding him down easily.



Also I don’t think Merab needs to hold him down, just needs to make O’Malley work hard to get up. Make him tired.