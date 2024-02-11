Black9
Update: Henry says it was ALL a Troll but the truth is completely different..
According to this new video from the coach Captain Eric, Henry after saying it was JUST a prank/work the whole time, but he DID actually fire him publicly on UFC countdown.
The UFC countdown was filmed over 6 weeks ago but Henry came back close to fight week (probably from the backlash) and told him to come back to corner him.
