HEMA, Bohurt, etc

Yes, I've been training Lichtenhaur longsword, with some saber on the side for a year and a half now. Have a couple of competitions coming up.

Used my new sigi king feder last night for the first time and whilst it is a little weaker in the bind than a regular feder, it's speed makes up for that in spades. I waited 11 months for it and was not disappointed!

I have a friend that does buhurt, too expensive for me ATM to buy a harness. All the fencing gear is pricey enough!

I'm going sailing for a week and plan on spending my time studying the manual.

I fuckin love it!
 
I do buhurt. It is awesome. I also train in HEMA, mainly longsword. Did some fancing back in the day, but the huge amount of rules for foil bothered me and we didn't really do epee there which I would have like more.
 
Hema is ok, bohurt is retarded
Buhurt is great. Ton of fun. It's basically MMA fully armored. Some of the rules I don't like or could use improving. And yeah, it's more like old knight tournament fighting and less actual fighting to the death ala gaping and using daggers and weapons with spikes, but that's what harnischfechten is for. (Which I would love to do as well)
 
Say, have you ever seen this movie?
I always like this scene, because although, its a movie, and actors blah blah, etc... That's a real strategy. The first part. I used to use that shit on goons in epee tournaments. it works.
 
Say, have you ever seen this movie?
I always like this scene, because although, its a movie, and actors blah blah, etc... That's a real strategy. The first part. I used to use that shit on goons in epee tournaments. it works.
Nice, no I've never seen it. That's a solid strategy, I've certainly had it used on me!

I'm trying to develop a similar skill set that I used in kickboxing/boxing, using my range to constantly pressure the opponent but stay out of their range to frustrate them into an attack, which I then step into and counter using my size/height in close. Depending on the rule sets there is allowance for grabbing the opponent's blade or controlling it allowing one to deliver a blow.

Also I'm trying out movement, not exactly drunken style or anything but less predictable movement to hide the attack slightly.

I imagine in a high pressure situation it would be fun to be the patient one, I can just see both of us doing nothing though!

That shit reminded me of a secret technique I learned studying Toyama Ryu, but one needs a hakima, a rainy night a shinken and its saya to pull it off. But it's a doozy! Annoyingly an actual secret so I can say no more <45>
 
I can just see both of us doing nothing though!
If they do nothing, just move closer doing nothing, till it unnerves them into action.

I lined up with a goon once who, felt like fighting in a vacuum. Or one of those dreams where you try to hit, but it never quite reaches them.

I got zipped. Every fucking point I was this close to landing.
With every ounce of skill in me, I got my ass handed to me.

Then later another goon, (who was just sub olympic level) did the same to him.

Then that guy fought a guy who looked like this guy: Who had no lunge, wouldn't even straighten his arm out, and would just start walking right into the the other goon, somehow squirming past the other guys point and commencing stabby stabby. He was was so goddamn sloppy to watch, but he backed everyone up, and only lost to the great guy by 2 touches or so.
You know, what's impressive is how quickly those really good guys can size you up and eat you for lunch before even an approach enters yours skull!

Like I appreciated getting completely out clast. Know what I mean? Just supreme mastery of distance.

There was a guy once, top seed, lefty in a tournament I was in, who someone warned me beforehand, "Hey this guy's a lefty, be careful"

Being a Texas imbecile, I thought, lefty? - Fuck'em!

I used that strategy on him and got 3 hits in a row, boom - boom - boom.

Then I noticed that guy's buddies we're all laughing at him, and he gave me this look like, you fucker!

And then he just started these bounding feint attacks from way out. If I parried he'd disengage the last instant, If I didn't I was toast.

4 in a row. and on the last go, the fucking guy did a bounding leap, like a big hop, landing low, so that I had to look down, at the moment he then leaped up and stabbed me right in the face.

That was as good as I ever did one a 1st seed dude.
 
Got a fight tomorrow. Single pro fight. The guy I'm fighting is pretty good, and this is my second event and 3rd fight total. So I'm probably going to get my ass beat. But, I'm going to fight my ass off and hopefully make a good showing win or lose.

Here is me in my full gear. The arm and leg armor I am borrowing from a treammate, mine is about 2 months out from being finished. The rest is mine and this will be my first fight in it.
355477890_666266522183292_5750128580103765817_n.jpg
 
Got a fight tomorrow. Single pro fight. The guy I'm fighting is pretty good, and this is my second event and 3rd fight total. So I'm probably going to get my ass beat. But, I'm going to fight my ass off and hopefully make a good showing win or lose.

Here is me in my full gear. The arm and leg armor I am borrowing from a treammate, mine is about 2 months out from being finished. The rest is mine and this will be my first fight in it.
Good luck!

Bad ass harness, the visor is Christian Bale approval gif.
 
Got my ass beat. Lol. My opponent was a beast though, and we were the main event of the night, so that was cool. It was a hell of a fight but he was faster and more experienced than me.
Nice, good that you got to put on a show. I bet you learned a lot!

I need to get myself to some competitions this year, footballs been taking the limelight but I Might have torn a rotator cuff, if I'm out then fencing might be the full time show going forwards!
 
Phlog said:
Nice, good that you got to put on a show. I bet you learned a lot!

I need to get myself to some competitions this year, footballs been taking the limelight but I Might have torn a rotator cuff, if I'm out then fencing might be the full time show going forwards!
Yeah, I learned a ton from fighting him. Much more than I would have winning an easy fight. Back to the gym.
 
what weapon?
 
Yeah, I learned a ton from fighting him. Much more than I would have winning an easy fight. Back to the gym.
How do they score buhurt, is 8t like boxing?

In longsword fencing you score for hits, how many required varies depending on organisation, but standard is that you need to be able to hit and then defend, so getting a beat ahead of a mutual destruction does you no good.
 
How do they score buhurt, is 8t like boxing?

In longsword fencing you score for hits, how many required varies depending on organisation, but standard is that you need to be able to hit and then defend, so getting a beat ahead of a mutual destruction does you no good.
Depends on if you are doing Duels, team melee, or profights. I have been doing profights.

Duels are scores like fencing, but without stopping when a point is scored. Clock keeps going for the entire round. You can technically punch, kick, or do takedowns in duels, but they don’t score, only weapon hits do. And you both have to use the same style weapon.

Team melees are based on last man standing, eliminations are based on getting your opponent off their feet.

Profights are scored two different ways depending on the league or event you fight at. One way is at the end of all the rounds they add the total score up similar to duels. The other way is the 10/9 system just like MMA and boxing (this was the one I have fought under). Every and any hit counts as a significant strike, including headbutts. Takedowns count, as does aggression and control. If a round is super close the fight with more significant strikes wins, and takedowns and knockdowns can count as double or even triple points.

Round lengths vary for duels and profights. Same with the amount of rounds fought.
 
Depends on if you are doing Duels, team melee, or profights. I have been doing profights.

Duels are scores like fencing, but without stopping when a point is scored. Clock keeps going for the entire round. You can technically punch, kick, or do takedowns in duels, but they don’t score, only weapon hits do. And you both have to use the same style weapon.

Team melees are based on last man standing, eliminations are based on getting your opponent off their feet.

Profights are scored two different ways depending on the league or event you fight at. One way is at the end of all the rounds they add the total score up similar to duels. The other way is the 10/9 system just like MMA and boxing (this was the one I have fought under). Every and any hit counts as a significant strike, including headbutts. Takedowns count, as does aggression and control. If a round is super close the fight with more significant strikes wins, and takedowns and knockdowns can count as double or even triple points.

Round lengths vary for duels and profights. Same with the amount of rounds fought.
the stupid thing is that swords are treated like clubs to bash well armoured places where in reality swords would be used to penetrate weak areas. it just looks like a messy brawl where the actual utility of the weapons and armour makes no sense. look uo Harnischfechten, actual manuscripts or artwork from the medieval period.
 
the stupid thing is that swords are treated like clubs to bash well armoured places where in reality swords would be used to penetrate weak areas. it just looks like a messy brawl where the actual utility of the weapons and armour makes no sense. look uo Harnischfechten, actual manuscripts or artwork from the medieval period.
It's an abstraction for sure. You have to imagine the offence Vs relatively unarmoured opponents I guess.

You could probably have a system by which there were sensors like in trad fencing, underneath the armour so that a blade forced through a gap in the armour would score.

Then you could have proper duels, on horse, then halberd, then sword or axe, finishing with dagger. The match could end early on through concussive force and injury but most would probably reach the end.

My personal fantasy re harness is to be in full place and armed with a punch shield and a rondle dagger. All about just getting in close putting them on the ground and providing the coupe de grace.
 
