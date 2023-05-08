HEMA, Bohurt, etc

Phlog said: I can just see both of us doing nothing though! Click to expand...

If they do nothing, just move closer doing nothing, till it unnerves them into action.I lined up with a goon once who, felt like fighting in a vacuum. Or one of those dreams where you try to hit, but it never quite reaches them.I got zipped. Every fucking point I was this close to landing.With every ounce of skill in me, I got my ass handed to me.Then later another goon, (who was just sub olympic level) did the same to him.Then that guy fought a guy who looked like this guy: Who had no lunge, wouldn't even straighten his arm out, and would just start walking right into the the other goon, somehow squirming past the other guys point and commencing stabby stabby. He was was so goddamn sloppy to watch, but he backed everyone up, and only lost to the great guy by 2 touches or so.You know, what's impressive is how quickly those really good guys can size you up and eat you for lunch before even an approach enters yours skull!Like I appreciated getting completely out clast. Know what I mean? Just supreme mastery of distance.There was a guy once, top seed, lefty in a tournament I was in, who someone warned me beforehand, "Hey this guy's a lefty, be careful"Being a Texas imbecile, I thought, lefty? - Fuck'em!I used that strategy on him and got 3 hits in a row, boom - boom - boom.Then I noticed that guy's buddies we're all laughing at him, and he gave me this look like, you fucker!And then he just started these bounding feint attacks from way out. If I parried he'd disengage the last instant, If I didn't I was toast.4 in a row. and on the last go, the fucking guy did a bounding leap, like a big hop, landing low, so that I had to look down, at the moment he then leaped up and stabbed me right in the face.That was as good as I ever did one a 1st seed dude.