HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Movie

Update: March 2, 2023

New HELLBOY Movie THE CROOKED MAN Casts Jack Kesy as the Antihero, Directed by Crank's Brian Taylor

Jack-Kesy-Hellboy-936x527.jpg


There’s a new Hellboy in town. Actor Jack Kesy will dawn the red makeup for The Crooked Man, Millennium Media’s new take on the comic book antihero.

Crooked Man is set in the 1950s and finds Hellboy stranded in rural Appalachia. Hellboy and a rookie agent at BPRD (the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, which is central to the Hellboy mythos) discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.

Brian Taylor, who co-directed the 2006 Jason Statham feature Crank, is at the helm. Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola penned the script with Chris Golden. Millennium is partnering with German film and TV distributor Telepool on the project, the first in a planned slate of co-productions.

Kesy has had smaller roles in high-profile features such as Deadpool 2 and Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse. He has also led films such as the Lionsgate feature Dark Web: Cicada 3301, and he starred opposite Orlando Bloom in Millennium’s The Outpost. On television, his credits include Claws and The Strain.

“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on The Outpost,” said Jonathan Yunger, co-president of Millennium.

Millennium acquired the rights to Hellboy in 2018 and cast David Harbour as its Hellboy for a 2019 reboot that bombed. Guillermo del Toro directed two well-regarded Hellboy features in 2004 and 2008. They starred Ron Perlman as the cigar-chomping demon. Millennium has been keen to mine its IP, and has a long-gestating Red Sonja movie coming up as well.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/m...e-the-crooked-man-casts-jack-kesy-1235339493/
 
elreece said:
I know everyone hated the 2019 version, i thought it was watchable.
It had its moments, but it was such an uneven movie.

The Crusade/Excalibur/Giant Slaying, and Baba Yaga plot lines were cool, but the Pig guy and Mila Jovovich didn’t land for me as antagonists. Ian Mcshane as Hellboys father (Professor Broom) was also terrible compared to John Hurts rendition in the 2004 film.
 
Hmm... like many others I have mixed feelings. Even though I'm a fan of Hellboy, this doesn't inspire confidence.

Couldn't they have gotten del Toro back to direct? That I would watch in a heartbeat.
 
Didn’t the star of the last attempt admit it was an awful idea? I believe he said he called Ryan Reynolds to ask him how he got over Green Lantern. Can’t really see getting interested in this.
 
well, im interested for now.

Still want a hellboy in hell movie.
 
The crooked man was one of the few Hellboy stories drawn by the late comic book LEGEND Richard Corben. Here's hoping they don't ruin it.
 
Kind of an odd decision financially I’d say. While the first movie was alright with the other two being pretty meh I thought I don’t think any of them were huge financial successes, no? Looking at some figures from Wikipedia the first movie grossed $99 million, the second $168 million and the third $55 million.

Wasn’t Black Adam considered a flop on $400 million at the box office? To me it just feels like in the super hero genre there’s no point in making an expensive movie if you don’t make like a billion dollars it seems.
 
Maybe it'll be OK if they don't try to cram 17 different storylines/short stories in to one film.

I don't know. I thought the two Hellboy films directed by Del Toro were solid enough. However, I think Hellboy has always worked best in comics. Mignola (and Richard Corben, when it comes down to it) had such distinctive art styles that trying to translate it to three dimensions has never totally worked for me.

I feel like a lot of stories/characters were created in their medium because that's the medium that worked best for the project. I don't believe everything is necessarily meant to translate.
 
They're making another one? Didn't the last one tank horribly? I don't even think the original two were all that successful.

Some folks in Hollywood really likes them some Hellboy.
 
SpikeSpiegel said:
I don't know. I thought the two Hellboy films directed by Del Toro were solid enough. However, I think Hellboy has always worked best in comics. Mignola (and Richard Corben, when it comes down to it) had such distinctive art styles that trying to translate it to three dimensions has never totally worked for me.

I feel like a lot of stories/characters were created in their medium because that's the medium that worked best for the project. I don't believe everything is necessarily meant to translate.
I agree. A lot of the style works better when drawn. I would be down for some more animated Hellboy.

There were a couple Hellboy animated films that I thought were fun enough. Sword of Storms and Blood and Iron.

The pilot for The Amazing Screw-on Head was also fun:

 
SpikeSpiegel said:
Maybe it'll be OK if they don't try to cram 17 different storylines/short stories in to one film.

I don't know. I thought the two Hellboy films directed by Del Toro were solid enough. However, I think Hellboy has always worked best in comics. Mignola (and Richard Corben, when it comes down to it) had such distinctive art styles that trying to translate it to three dimensions has never totally worked for me.

I feel like a lot of stories/characters were created in their medium because that's the medium that worked best for the project. I don't believe everything is necessarily meant to translate.
Right on. Not every book can be made into a movie (and there are great movies about that very topic, like "Adaptation" and "Tristram Shandy"), and while Del Toro is undoubtedly a master at creating visually stunning films, he is not (at least to me) a guru at storytelling or pace. This latest "Hellboy" movie is probably going to be average at best, and if not, then I'll be pleasantly surprised.
 
