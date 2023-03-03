Update: March 2, 2023



New HELLBOY Movie THE CROOKED MAN Casts Jack Kesy as the Antihero, Directed by Crank's Brian Taylor

There’s a new Hellboy in town. Actor Jack Kesy will dawn the red makeup for, Millennium Media’s new take on the comic book antihero.is set in the 1950s and finds Hellboy stranded in rural Appalachia. Hellboy and a rookie agent at BPRD (the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, which is central to the Hellboy mythos) discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.Brian Taylor, who co-directed the 2006 Jason Statham feature, is at the helm. Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola penned the script with Chris Golden. Millennium is partnering with German film and TV distributor Telepool on the project, the first in a planned slate of co-productions.Kesy has had smaller roles in high-profile features such asand Michael B. Jordan’sHe has also led films such as the Lionsgate feature, and he starred opposite Orlando Bloom in Millennium’s. On television, his credits includeand“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on,” said Jonathan Yunger, co-president of Millennium.Millennium acquired the rights to Hellboy in 2018 and cast David Harbour as its Hellboy for a 2019 reboot that bombed. Guillermo del Toro directed two well-regardedfeatures in 2004 and 2008. They starred Ron Perlman as the cigar-chomping demon. Millennium has been keen to mine its IP, and has a long-gestatingmovie coming up as well.