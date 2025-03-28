Spoiler For example Patel's character tries to escape the bad guys by running through a window but the window is too thick so he just bounces off and falls on his ass, so he has to turn back and continue fighting.



The grossest part of the movie for me was when he drops his gun in a toilet full of shit has to pull it out.

Surprised nobody is talking about this movie. I've heard about this movie being an "Indian John Wick" but it's much more than that.It's written by, directed by and stars Dev Patel, the guy from Slumdog Millionaire, and it's an impressive feat for a directorial debut.At a glance it's one of those typical lone badass fights an entire criminal underworld type of action movie, but with some twists.It uses the typical tropes in these kind of movies but subverts some of them. Unlike most movies where the protagonist is usually an unstoppable badass who comes out of retirement, Patel's character is a guy struggling to survive and wants revenge. He starts off as a guy who knows how to fight but mostly gets his ass kicked, and he later gets stronger. His character has to use his grit to survive and try again after failing, which is a bit of more refreshing than seeing your main character just run through swarms of henchmen with ease (although there's a bit of that as well).The fights are also brutal and get quite dirty, but it's not necessarily unique. It does follow this current action trend of close quarters hand to hand fights mixed in with some gun play we've seen already in movies like the Raid, Extraction and John Wick. But it does it well.The most interesting aspect about this movie is all the religious (Hindu) references, especially of Hanuman, the monkey king, which I guess Patel's character is supposed to represent. As someone who doesn't know much about Hinduism, I thought it was interesting even I didn't really get it. The protagonist's story isn't just about revenge but also serves as some kind of spiritual journey. I guess there's a reason the main boss is a spritual leader, rather than a gangster or corrupt politician.Kind of random but the movie also has Sharlto Copley, the guy from District 9.If you want to watch a "John Wick" type of flick with brutal action and some trippy spiritual elements, check out Monkey Man.