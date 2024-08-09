Heavyweight Judokas, what would your gameplan be against this fella?

650lb Sumo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 8,281
- Reaction score
- 19,599
Posting in the Olympics thread I checked the heaviest and lightest Olympic athletes ever. With all respect to the level of martial art on Sherdog, I know most people here aren't/weren't on an Olympic level, and so might struggle against anyone that was. With that being said this athlete competed for Guam, which doesn't have a very big population, and was not very successful at the Olympics. The heaviest athlete ever to compete in any Olympics is Ricardo Blas Jr, 6'1", 481lbs.
There are a couple of threads mentioning him in 2012.
If you were going up against him what would your strategy be? Have you ever competed against a similarly large opponent? If you ever did any sumo, this would be the time to break it out of the toolbox!
There are a couple of threads mentioning him in 2012.
If you were going up against him what would your strategy be? Have you ever competed against a similarly large opponent? If you ever did any sumo, this would be the time to break it out of the toolbox!