Heavyweight Judokas, what would your gameplan be against this fella?

650lb Sumo

Posting in the Olympics thread I checked the heaviest and lightest Olympic athletes ever. With all respect to the level of martial art on Sherdog, I know most people here aren't/weren't on an Olympic level, and so might struggle against anyone that was. With that being said this athlete competed for Guam, which doesn't have a very big population, and was not very successful at the Olympics. The heaviest athlete ever to compete in any Olympics is Ricardo Blas Jr, 6'1", 481lbs.




There are a couple of threads mentioning him in 2012.

kim-kyeong-seob-of-south-korea-throws-ricardo-blas-jr-of-guam-in-the-mens-over-100kg-semi.jpg


26373de2c87d4ae48391fcf6e6bd5248.jpg


If you were going up against him what would your strategy be? Have you ever competed against a similarly large opponent? If you ever did any sumo, this would be the time to break it out of the toolbox!
 
With all respect to Blas as an Olympic competitor, dude looks obese and almost certainly would have been more effective as a HW Judoka if he'd lost some weight. Although he's clearly skilled, his weight and physique is causing his speed, mobility and balance to suffer. Jaballah in your second vid, who competed at 287 lbs, probably had the best game plan under current rules. While giving up nearly 200 lbs, he's big enough to keep Blas honest so he can't just bowl him over with brute strength. He does more than Blas, working to secure grips and attempting half-assed foot sweeps and trips without really committing and opening himself up to counter-attack. That way, Blas is seen by the ref to be doing less and racks up 3 passivity shidos first, losing by hansoku make.

However as sherdoggers, that's not badass enough so the right answer is probably what ~260 lbs Wilfred Dietrich did to 419 lbs Chris Taylor in their greco-roman match at the 1972 Olympics. Although it would have to be ura nage with a Georgian belt grip since current IJF rules forbid locked hands without some kind of gi grip.

1723519121195.png
 
Bluesbreaker said:
If he was in this year's Olympics? I'd keep pretending to try throws and let him take a bunch of shidos.
+1

As long as you're not spamming drop seoi, which we saw a lot of at this Olympics. 481 lbs version of Mark Hunt butt drop on anyone face down ass up waiting for ref stand up = no bueno.

flmxQX9.gif
 
I'm going to pretend the rules of Judo aren't completely fucked.

Get a LOT of sleeve control, as low as you can without pistol gripping. Practically ONLY sleeve control, always stay off to the side.

Stay insanely mobile.

Fish for a mix of Kosoto Gari and Kibisu Gaeshi. Keep them guessing and one-step behind.

If thats proving fruitless, The big thing I'd look for is (As long as they don't have grips on you) Look for something like a Sasae and try to get them to stumble. Not to throw but to get them to the ground, IF you can get them down, they aren't getting up. Armbar is probably the choice on the ground.

If all else fails, throw a standing armlock (if that's still legal nowadays) or fuck it and all and flying armbar
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
Oh and slightly on topic.

In I'm guessing the late 80s to mid 90s.

My instructor's dad (Mario Rubio)

Saw someone that was maybe 180ish Seoi Emmanual Yarborough at a tournament in LA.
I'll buy it if it was a Seoi Otoshi. I'm very confident Seoi Nage (even kneeling) against Emmanuel Yarbrough will end like this:

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Patrick Jane said:
I'll buy it if it was a Seoi Otoshi. I'm very confident Seoi Nage (even kneeling) against Emmanuel Yarbrough will end like this:

maxresdefault.jpg
- Man. Kane is big as hell. Hew makes Hogan and Rock look puny, and Viscera makes him look small!
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
Oh and slightly on topic.

In I'm guessing the late 80s to mid 90s.

My instructor's dad (Mario Rubio)

Saw someone that was maybe 180ish Seoi Emmanual Yarborough at a tournament in LA.
- I remember some middle-weight judoka/wrestler that threw a bigger summotori. That wrestler tried to compet in sumo i think, bt dint get sucess against giant men!
 
