Heavyweight Judokas, what would your gameplan be against this fella?

With all respect to Blas as an Olympic competitor, dude looks obese and almost certainly would have been more effective as a HW Judoka if he'd lost some weight. Although he's clearly skilled, his weight and physique is causing his speed, mobility and balance to suffer. Jaballah in your second vid, who competed at 287 lbs, probably had the best game plan under current rules. While giving up nearly 200 lbs, he's big enough to keep Blas honest so he can't just bowl him over with brute strength. He does more than Blas, working to secure grips and attempting half-assed foot sweeps and trips without really committing and opening himself up to counter-attack. That way, Blas is seen by the ref to be doing less and racks up 3 passivity shidos first, losing by hansoku make.However as sherdoggers, that's not badass enough so the right answer is probably what ~260 lbs Wilfred Dietrich did to 419 lbs Chris Taylor in their greco-roman match at the 1972 Olympics. Although it would have to be ura nage with a Georgian belt grip since current IJF rules forbid locked hands without some kind of gi grip.