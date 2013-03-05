Heath Herring vs. Giant Silva was fake as hell!

Just saw this fight watching an episode of Best of Pride, so I apologize if this is old news to some of you.



I know that Pride supposedly mixed in some wrestling matches with their MMA, and Sonnen likes to make light of Pride's "fake fights". Well, here's one for sure.



The weird thing is, it's on their MMA record as though it was a legit fight. I'm no expert, but I've seen a lot of MMA, and a lot of Pro Wrestling back in the day. This looked a hell of a lot more like Pro Wrestling than MMA to me. "Giant Silva" threw the slowest, most ridiculous looking punches that looked like he had no intention of actually landing. Herring seemed to be "leading" him around the ring, throwing the occasional leg kick.



I'm not saying no real punches or kicks landed in that fight, but it was easily the most suspect MMA fight I have ever personally seen.