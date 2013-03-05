Heath Herring vs. Giant Silva was fake as hell!

saugeye killah

saugeye killah

No need rope hold up pants.
@Brown
Joined
Aug 21, 2011
Messages
4,971
Reaction score
2
Just saw this fight watching an episode of Best of Pride, so I apologize if this is old news to some of you.

I know that Pride supposedly mixed in some wrestling matches with their MMA, and Sonnen likes to make light of Pride's "fake fights". Well, here's one for sure.

The weird thing is, it's on their MMA record as though it was a legit fight. I'm no expert, but I've seen a lot of MMA, and a lot of Pro Wrestling back in the day. This looked a hell of a lot more like Pro Wrestling than MMA to me. "Giant Silva" threw the slowest, most ridiculous looking punches that looked like he had no intention of actually landing. Herring seemed to be "leading" him around the ring, throwing the occasional leg kick.

I'm not saying no real punches or kicks landed in that fight, but it was easily the most suspect MMA fight I have ever personally seen.
 
Last edited:
Watch the Giant Silva vs. Minowa fight, that shit was fake a fuck too. So much bullshit back then, but kids love to glorify it, they can't tell the difference.
 
What in the fuck are you talking about? the whole fight is giant silva running around occassionally clobbering Herring and Herring lighting his legs up with kicks ? Are you blind or just retarded?
 
The sad thing is, I believe that's a real fight. Giant Silva only makes it look like a work because he is slow as molasses, and you're confusing his terrible speed with him faking the shots. He's not an athletic guy, he's just massive.
 
Haven't watched that fight in a long time, but from what I can remember, I thought it was real.

Giant Silva is just that bad.
 
Occasionally clobbering him? I'm gonna see if there's a fight metric on that thing, but I wouldn't be surprised if the number of significant strikes Silva landed was in single digits.

CageSage said:
What in the fuck are you talking about? the whole fight is giant silva running around occassionally clobbering Herring and Herring lighting his legs up with kicks ? Are you blind or just retarded?
Click to expand...
 
Herring-Silva was real. I remember watching it and laughing but I highly doubt it was fixed. What's not believable about a guy of Herring's caliber back then running circles around Giant Silva and leg kicking him to death?

Ogawa .vs. all of the guys in the 2004 GP up until Fedor was fake as fuck though. That includes Ogawa .vs. Giant Silva. I remember Japanese fans actually thought this guy had a chance against Fedor due to his fake wins. It was as if you give say give Stefan Struve three of the worst fighters in the heavyweight division in fixed fights then throw him in against Cain Velasquez, just stupid.
 
You may be on to something there. Man, it looks bad though..Hard to say.

Rex Kwon Do said:
The sad thing is, I believe that's a real fight. Giant Silva only makes it look like a work because he is slow as molasses, and you're confusing his terrible speed with him faking the shots. He's not an athletic guy, he's just massive.
Click to expand...
 
Real fight. Giant Silva is just a terrible fighter. I mean, he literally threw open hand slaps multiple times in that fight. Then he tapped to that RNC that was nowhere close to being locked in.
 
fightdonttweet said:
Surely if they were going to fake a fight it'd be more exciting than that.
Click to expand...

Good point. If you're going to put on a work, surely you'd do more than just have the big guy walk in circles, with the littler guy kicking him in the legs and runing for dear life, occassionally getting hit in the back of the head with sloppy, lumbering hammerfists.
 
Funny ass comments some of you guys make.

I thought then and still think now that the fight's real as well. I'm gonna enjoy watching it again.
 
WHO punches that bad though? I've never seen a professional fighter of any discipline throw a "punch" like that. Hulk Hogan's fake punches look much more dangerous than those real ones. Seriously....
 
saugeye killah said:
WHO punches that bad though? I've never seen a professional fighter of any discipline throw a "punch" like that. Hulk Hogan's fake punches look much more dangerous than those real ones. Seriously....
Click to expand...

Giant Silva doesn't have a discipline, he's just there for freakshow fights.
 
I don't think Herring needed to work a fight in order to beat Giant Silva. Also, if it was a work, you'd think they would put on a better show. I don't doubt that there were some works even later in Pride, I just don't think that was one of them. Silva was just that bad.
 
Guarantee Giant Silva would sleep you with one of those meat hammers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Respect for Brock
2 3
Replies
48
Views
978
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,568
Messages
56,463,704
Members
175,234
Latest member
Abderrahmen Aouina

Share this page

Back
Top