Heart scare or anxiety

Lately I have been having sharp chest pains. Sometimes they radiate to my left arm. It's never so bad that I think I'm about to have a heart attack, but enough to make feel very uncomfortable.



I went to the doctor about it and he completely dismissed the notion of there possibly being anything wrong with my heart despite my former lifestyle. Was 100% sure it was stress and anxiety related. I am under a tremendous amount of stress, but not so much that I feel like it would cause physical symptoms like this. But on the other hand I can work non stop at a very fast pace and feel completely fine. It's never physical movement that causes these pains but ordinary mundane shit like driving or sitting on the couch watching YouTube. I dunno man