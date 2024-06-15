  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Heart scare or anxiety

Lately I have been having sharp chest pains. Sometimes they radiate to my left arm. It's never so bad that I think I'm about to have a heart attack, but enough to make feel very uncomfortable.

I went to the doctor about it and he completely dismissed the notion of there possibly being anything wrong with my heart despite my former lifestyle. Was 100% sure it was stress and anxiety related. I am under a tremendous amount of stress, but not so much that I feel like it would cause physical symptoms like this. But on the other hand I can work non stop at a very fast pace and feel completely fine. It's never physical movement that causes these pains but ordinary mundane shit like driving or sitting on the couch watching YouTube. I dunno man
 
What's your age and blood pressure?
Any possibility of infection?
And do you know your blood sugar?
 
You sound fragile, have you tried a stiff dose of man up?
 
Maybe get a 2nd opinion? Seems kind of crazy that a doctor would brush that off without further testing or an appointment with a cardiologist. I thought I had a heart issue before, and they gave me this thing that resembled an EZ pass taped to my chest for a week that recorded the relevant data.
 
I’m not a doctor, but I always hear that heart attack is a heaviness and pressure, not a sharp pain. Sharp chest pains are typically something else.
Should get an EKG though.
 
