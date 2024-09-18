Television HBO should have used GOT to become the historical series / fantasy series channel primarily

It is Monday morning quarterbacking but now almost all streamers and channels do the type of shows HBO used to do they should have used Game of Thrones to launch spinoffs sooner and give us some mean motherloving historical tv series.
GOT barely had dragons early on so it would kinda fit the mold and help HBO retain its identity as an unique something instead of just another channel.

They could also have retained their shock jock cred if they refused to bow down to the mob like they did with the Confederacy has won the war tv series. If you dislike how murderous and crazy your historical figures look, there is the historical record...

Built in safe or kinda safe edge

Embrace history, retain an unique identity.

PS

I do not know at what point how much cash they had on hand.
 
Actually, I really love it when TV series and movies show how murderous and psychotic historical figures are.
 
GOT is the goat tv show. Nothing compares.

I think the only other shows I ever get a shit about was Better Call Saul and Chernobyl.
 
Will Martin ever finish The Winds of Winter? Even if The Winds of Winter releases, will he ever finish writing A Dream of Spring?
 
Eh GOT went to shit as soon as they outpaced the books though. And the new show is shit. Like watching someone do a big budget Halloween party cosplaying as GOT characters.

Whatever other spinoffs they do are probably gonna suck too. They could have milked this franchise for the next 50 to 100 years if they hadn't fucked up the ending so bad. They deserve it tho, still the worst final season of anything I've ever seen.
 
I'm looking forward to a knight of the seven kingdoms, HOTD has too much dragon crap for me.
 
I felt like it was just me but the more they show dragons the less I give a shit about them. They're not exciting anymore at all.
 
I'm the opposite. The more they show dragons, the more obsessed with them I become.
 
How about some shows that nailed their last mile?🗽

The real trick is adding the context. People who cannot read and live to 35 in an optimistic case can see things quite differently.

It was still milkable if they came out with a banger show right after. It is surprising to watch a for profit company not put out their spinoffs sooner.
 
Maybe it's just because everything else in the new show is dull to me. Dull and nonsensical.
They could have even just done a redo of the last season if they did it fast enough. The demand was there.

Maybe they thought the backlash would die down but the long wait just gave everyone time to grow to hate that last season more and more.
 
Tried to get into it twice and both times couldn’t get past the second episode. Bored me to death.
 
I watched a youtube video that said that General Lee was basically always forced to be defensive. In the youtube comments of said video, many commenters said that General Grant is a bloodthirsty assassin and psychotic murderer. It was 1862, you know? Go figure.

$50.00 bill, motherfuckers! The reason that I mention the $50.00 bill is cause Grant is on it.

Before any Grant superfan on Sherdog says it: "United States of America President Grant is on the $50.00 bill."



s-l1600.webp




Also, the youtube comments said that The Confederate Effort suffered a gargantuan tragedy when Stonewall Jackson was murdered by friendly fire. It was an accident (obviously).
 
That is post enlightenment, we have no idea of the mindset of someone participating in the Diadochi or the Mongol siege of Baghdad.
 
Do you have any youtube videos on those subjects? If you do, I'm really happy to watch them.

I mean, if you want to post those youtube videos.
 
