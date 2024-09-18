It is Monday morning quarterbacking but now almost all streamers and channels do the type of shows HBO used to do they should have used Game of Thrones to launch spinoffs sooner and give us some mean motherloving historical tv series.

GOT barely had dragons early on so it would kinda fit the mold and help HBO retain its identity as an unique something instead of just another channel.



They could also have retained their shock jock cred if they refused to bow down to the mob like they did with the Confederacy has won the war tv series. If you dislike how murderous and crazy your historical figures look, there is the historical record...



Built in safe or kinda safe edge



Embrace history, retain an unique identity.



PS



I do not know at what point how much cash they had on hand.