Have you watched the Guv'nor?

Real good documentary about Lenny McLean.
I only knew a little about him, but this documentary opened up a bit more about him from a personal side as well as some of the crazy shit we all know...and a bit more that we don't.
His son is doing the documentary which makes it feel more personal which is cool.
If you haven't watched it already, give it a peek.
Peace and love you beautiful bastads lol
