The greatest night in pop (on Netflix)

This was a fun little documentary if you like 80's music.

It's about the making of "we are the world"

I could swear I'd seen a documentary on this subject before, but this one was better. It has way more behind the scenes footage and interviews with the actual people involved.
 
I remember what a huge deal that was at the time, definitely gonna check this out, love docs about 80's pop culture, thanks for the heads up
 
