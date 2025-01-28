"The ick" is a casual term used to describe a sudden feeling of disgust, repulsion, or loss of attraction toward someone you’re dating or interested in. It’s often triggered by a specific behavior, habit, or trait that feels off-putting or cringeworthy. Once someone "catches the ick," it can be hard to regain romantic interest, even if the reason seems trivial to outsiders. This is usually observed by women regarding men, and most of it seems to boil down to "he displayed [insert behavior] so he's not a real man in my eyes anymore."



Some of it seems to range from absolutely ridiculous (woman getting the ick from her husband taking a nap after a hard day's work), to imo legitimate (one of my friends said she'd get the ick if she saw grown men who can't swim and are afraid of the water). In retrospect, I definitely have observed women getting the ick from me in the past.



Have you as a man, gotten the "ick" from something a woman did?



I didn't understand this until I went on a date with a woman who started squealing out of fear because a butterfly flew past her face. Something about a grown adult getting scared of a butterfly made me lose all respect for her. Immediately I knew then I wasn't going to even bang her. I wanted to end the date then and there but I wanted to be polite so I waited until we were done eating and I drove her home and immediately left after. That's when I realized this is the "ick" women walk about.