Has Jon's ducking of Tom surpassed his ducking of Rumble and Francis?

Alex knocking out Jones to win the HW title would be the greatest thing to happen in MMA.

I want Jon to fight Tom then Alex to fight the winner. Tom deserves to get the real belt first and foremost. I’d like to see Alex fight more at LHW but he’s 36 and history..
 
Him running from the Reyes rematch was worse, especially now that we know Reyes was never that good
 
He might as well just retire now as the goat instead of hand picking fights at heavyweight - Gane, now Alex. Stylistically, these fights are low risk high reward fights for him. His path to victory is clear - take them down and submit them

He will continue to duck or retire before fighting any hw that presents higher risk of losing - Aspinall, Pavlovich, Blades, etc
 
wufabufa said:
Nicco Montano ducking Valentina is peak ducking. Nothing beats that.
DC refused to defend again against the returning Jon as he didn't want to lose his belt to him again. So they had to make Jones vs Gus 2 instead for a title that would be made vacant the moment their fight started.

The night before their fight DC vacated the title himself rather than be stripped so that officially he wouldn't go down in history as having been stripped for refusing to defend against Jones.
 
I mean to be fair he was booked to fight Rumble, altho that got canned cuz of the hit and run I believe.
I wouldn't say he ducked him however.

That being said, I do think he's been more careful with how he manages his career after the Reyes fight and knows he only has a few fights left in the tank due to mileage. I'm bummed that we never saw Francis/Jones which would of been incredible, but at least now there's still a chance to get something that's also a great matchup in his own right with Jones/Aspinall. That's an amazing fight.

Jones fighting Pereira doesn't make sense when there's contenders waiting in both divisions, plus Jones hasn't even defended and Pereira only has a single defense. It's so clear the matchups they need to make which are:
Jones/Aspinall
and
Pereira/Ankalaev
 
Ducking Ngannou was a huge let down but the Aspinall duck is just really really sad. Jones has no respect for the division or for fight fans. He’s got no testosterone left and hasn’t had the bushido spirit since 2018. When he was kicking ass and taking names he was doping. When he isn’t quoting scripture, he’s a straight up villain. Not sure how people are a fan of this guy at this point. Not worthy of a HW belt or a BMF belt.
 
I dont believe he ducked Rumble tho, Ngannou? Maybe, but that never was his division, and it all became a game of he said this, he said that, between them and the UFC, the UFC never offered a public amount that the public could say Jones ducked him and it wasnt about Money, probably Ngannou too, considering he left while negotiations to fight Jones were happening, he left, the next guy fought Jones.
 
I think Jones was scared of Ngannou. Kinda like how Floyd didn't want none of Pacquiao in his prime, but worse, because Ngannou literally has what it takes to have beaten Jones in Reyes, but much, much better, whereas prime Floyd vs prime Pacquiao, you still probably favour Mayweather.

Now, Jones is ducking Aspinall, but I don't think Aspinall hits as hard as Ngannou nor as good as Ngannou. I don't think Jones is scared of Aspinall, I just don't think he's that confident of his chances. I think Ngannou wipes prime Jones, and Jones is far removed from that. I think Aspinall probably beats Jones, but I wouldn't be hundred percent sure. I do think so.

I don't think Rumble ever had what it takes to beat Jones, may he rest in peace though. Rumble was a beast...

So I'd say in terms of him ducking

USADA

Ngannou































Aspinall
 
ExitLUPin said:
Where does it rank in the holy trinity of Bones Ducks?





100%, it's the most blatant and cowardly duck of all time imo. Tom is the interim champ for ffs!

Here's a good Mollywhoppery vid about it that just dropped 40 minutes ago. Jon is fucking pathetic.

 
Saint Bones and I are praying for the mental and spiritual healing of the obsessed, sociopathic haters. May they find peace and renewed purpose in life.

In Jon's name, amen...
 
