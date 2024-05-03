Has Jon's ducking of Tom surpassed his ducking of Rumble and Francis?

I mean to be fair he was booked to fight Rumble, altho that got canned cuz of the hit and run I believe.

I wouldn't say he ducked him however.



That being said, I do think he's been more careful with how he manages his career after the Reyes fight and knows he only has a few fights left in the tank due to mileage. I'm bummed that we never saw Francis/Jones which would of been incredible, but at least now there's still a chance to get something that's also a great matchup in his own right with Jones/Aspinall. That's an amazing fight.



Jones fighting Pereira doesn't make sense when there's contenders waiting in both divisions, plus Jones hasn't even defended and Pereira only has a single defense. It's so clear the matchups they need to make which are:

Jones/Aspinall

and

Pereira/Ankalaev