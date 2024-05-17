What would the reaction be if Jon beats Stipe, sticks around, and then decisively beats Tom?

And there aren't any straws surrounding the actual fight to grasp on to. No fouls, no drama, no distractions, and no injuries coming into or during the fight. Tom doesn't gas out, mentally crumble, show low fight IQ, make any particularly stupid mistakes, or show any glaring holes in his game that we hadn't seen before. He tries, looks good, but Jon is simply better. Tom gets on the mic afterwards and congratulates Jon on winning fair and square.



Which of the following narratives would be the most prevalent?



1. Tom was never that good

2. USADA left so Jon's dirty

3. Fight was rigged

4. Jon still "ducked" Francis

5. Change topic by bringing up Jon's past controversies

6. Fedor/GSP/Khabib is still Goat