Has Jones-Miocic even been scheduled?

Is there a date and event set for them to fight? What's the window on Jones' recovery?
 
It's likely going to be in November. UFC usually doesn't announce PPVs out of sequence, ie they won't announce the November PPV main event before we even know the one for September etc. So we're going to still have to wait a while before it is official.
 
don't think anyone cares for this much at all, the hype is dead. Jones will have to go on more crass coke benders to reinstate interest in the fight.
 
Welp, I believe November was the idea. But who knows now that Jon lost half a finger to his cyber truck in the airport.
 
It's likely going to be in November. UFC usually doesn't announce PPVs out of sequence, ie they won't announce the November PPV main event before we even know the one for September etc. So we're going to still have to wait a while before it is official.
What? This is completely inaccurate. Plenty of events had their main event announced before an earlier one
 
What? This is completely inaccurate. Plenty of events had their main event announced before an earlier one
On rare occasion but it's not their standard practice recently. It's happened like 3 or so times in the ESPN era ie they did announce Jones vs Miocic (for UFC 295 last year) quite far in advance. Stuff from 10+ years ago isn't particularly relevant.
 
Is anyone still actually caring about said freakshow match up?
 
Is anyone still actually caring about said freakshow match up?
Only want to see it just to see it. UFC's 205 goat vs HW goat. It's a unique match up in that sense. But relevancy wise it's not there, Jon is HW champ so he's relevant, but Stipe has been so inactive. I just accept as an entertainment fight.
 
