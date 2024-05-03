Has Jones helped or hurt his legacy since moving to HW?

Compare Jones' legacy if he retired after fighting Reyes  vs win over Gane + likely win over Stipe.

Even though those are two nice names on his already stacked resume, I feel like his blatant dicking of Tom Aspinall has left a sour taste in tbe mouths of many, even some Jones fans are fed up with the champion of a division refusing to fight his interim challenger.

What are your thoughts?

Imo if he doesn't end up fighting Aspinall, his legacy would be hurt more than helped. This would be like if GSP chose to rematch Bisping after winning the MW belt instead of fighting Whittaker. Instead, GSP, the ever shrewd operator, chose to vacate the belt instead of holding up the division, and boosted his legacy instead.
 
He won, so it helped. Though he beat a guy with no ground game so it doesn't mean much. But it made people forget how bad he looked at LHW in his last few fights.
 
If anything this is hurting. Even when he came back at LHW he was fighting contenders. Did anybody give a crap about the matchup with him and OSP or Anthony Smith in terms of it being a legit high level fight? Probably not, but at least he fought them. Purposely avoiding Aspinall is ridiculous.
 
You're talking legacy. These type of things aren't remembered much. Guys like Tom aren't remembered unless they create a legacy of their own.

History has shown that guys who were 'supposed' to beat Jones or gave him a good fight don't end up very well in MMA. Aspinall could likely end up as one of many guys who was the one at some point.
 
It all depends on whether one believes he had a legacy to begin with or not.

Some will cheer Jon on no matter what he does, some recognize him for the absolute disgrace he is.

Neither will likely change those views at this stage of his career imo.
 
TheBulge said:
History has shown that guys who were 'supposed' to beat Jones or gave him a good fight don't end up very well in MMA. Aspinall could likely end up as one of many guys who was the one at some point.
Which is fine but Jon is avoiding him like the plague at the moment.
 
He destroyed Gane, that was fun 😆 Wish he would do more :rolleyes:
 
VinceArch said:
Which is fine but Jon is avoiding him like the plague at the moment.
Until Dana and the UFC wants to make that fight and puts a contract in front of Jon it doesn't make sense to claim Jon is ducking him. For some reason Dana is hell bent on making the Stipe fight. Maybe this ducking argument will have merit in the future but as of now it doesn't.
 
Considering Gane was supposed to murder Jon and BonesGOAT made it look easier, nothing but help.
 
Domitian said:
Until Dana and the UFC wants to make that fight and puts a contract in front of Jon it doesn't make sense to claim Jon is ducking him. For some reason Dana is hell bent on making the Stipe fight. Maybe this ducking argument will have merit in the future but as of now it doesn't.
Dana is hell bent as is Jon and Stipe. I don't see anyone else being as enthused for this fight than those 3. If Jon doesn't get it for whatever reason, he's already admitting he wants to fight Alex Pereira when he has an interim champion in his division. How you don't see this as him ducking, I don't know but to me, it has merit enough already.
 
VinceArch said:
Dana is hell bent as is Jon and Stipe. I don't see anyone else being as enthused for this fight than those 3. If Jon doesn't get it for whatever reason, he's already admitting he wants to fight Alex Pereira when he has an interim champion in his division. How you don't see this as him ducking, I don't know but to me, it has merit enough already.
Prize fighting is a business. Anyone can see Pereira will sell way more PPVs than Aspinall would and Jon would make more money.

I get why Stipe wants the fight, but I'm not so sure why Jon and Dana do. Regardless, fighters can't make their own fights and sign the contracts themselves. They have to have the UFC to go along with them and UFC being a business wants to make as much money as possible.
 
I guess it depends how Gane's career goes from here. Also depends on how he beats Stipe. If he starches him like Big Frank did means a lot more than if he goes life and death with a geriatric.
 
