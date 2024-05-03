Has Jones helped or hurt his legacy since moving to HW?

Compare Jones' legacy if he retired after fighting Reyes vs win over Gane + likely win over Stipe.



Even though those are two nice names on his already stacked resume, I feel like his blatant dicking of Tom Aspinall has left a sour taste in tbe mouths of many, even some Jones fans are fed up with the champion of a division refusing to fight his interim challenger.



What are your thoughts?



Imo if he doesn't end up fighting Aspinall, his legacy would be hurt more than helped. This would be like if GSP chose to rematch Bisping after winning the MW belt instead of fighting Whittaker. Instead, GSP, the ever shrewd operator, chose to vacate the belt instead of holding up the division, and boosted his legacy instead.