Has any legit shaman/medium/magician discussed the dark forces Alex is employing and how to counter them?

Looking to see if someone knowledgeable in the field has said something? Not looking for wackos but reputable people with solid analysis.

Thanks
 
Pretty sure Shaman's and Magicians are different
 
16Td.gif
 
I have a friend who’s a Medium named Mike. I call him Medium Mike. I gave him a call and he told me dark forces are definitely in play here. He also owns Muay Thai Mike’s which is down the street across from the Chinese restaurant.
 
Smooth Princess said:
Theres's a bit of a problem with your question in that it presupposes that there is such a thing as legit shaman/medium/magician.
Click to expand...
Plently legit people that have appeared or have their own tv shows or a big following. You're just showing your lack of knowledge.

88171c3e-353a-46ae-9616-8aa63a1f1c94.jpg


Sue Stanford has come into fame after appearing on hit show "Nathan for You" and can guarantee you 100% ghost free homes. Maybe Jiri could get her to come to the Octagon and cleanse it?

Who would you guys suggest to fight other types of dark forces and entities? I don't think Sue alone can deal with all the Amazonian magic and might but she for sure can help fight the dark forces.

I think this man could harness some of the power of christ:
6i7iknh8zet71.jpg
Who else could help Jiri?
 
