Has An Interim Title Ever Not Been Unified?

Or is Jones trailblazing doing GOAT things? I can't think of an instance where an interim and title holder didn't fight to unify the belt.
Think Aspinall gets stripped?They've stripped guys of interims a few times.
Would be funny if they strip him when Stipe Vs Jones starts for both of them to retire. Then have Gane vs Volkov for the vacant belt.
Nah, unless he just absolutely won't ever learn to read the room and STFU. I think he does eventually, someone is gonna sit him down behind closed doors.
Most likely promoted once Jones is done.
Great, thanks. I had GSP retirement in mind but wasn't sureThere are 4 cases of UFC interim champs being promoted to undisputed champ meaning the previous undisputed champ was stripped for some reason before they could unify: Andrei Arlovski, Robert Whittaker, Jose Aldo, and Renan Barao.
The undisputed champs who got stripped on those 4 occasions were Frank Mir (road accident), GSP (retirement), Conor McGregor (inactivity), and Dominick Cruz (injuries).
Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson were stripped of their interim belts due to injury before they could unify with Tyron Woodley and Conor McGregor, respectively.
Fun fact: Tony's interim LW belt and Conor's undisputed LW belt were stripped on the same day.
So, six occasions in total.
Highly doubt it.
I'm pretty sure Tony had the interim belt when Khabib got the undisputed belt. He was upset because they stripped him of his interim belt.Conor was still the undisputed champ when Tony was interim champ.
Tony's fights with Khabib were derailed on multiple occasions but not while Tony held the interim belt
No. Conor and Tony were stripped of their belts on the same day. Tony and Khabib never held belts at the same time.I'm pretty sure Tony had the interim belt when Khabib got the undisputed belt. He was upset because they stripped him of his interim belt.
I think the confusion is cause Tony (being Tony) kept carrying his old Interim Belt around for the buildup of the last failed attempt at Tony vs Khabib. When Khabib kicked Tony's belt off stage, etc.No. Conor and Tony were stripped of their belts on the same day. Tony and Khabib never held belts at the same time.
