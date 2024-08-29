Has An Interim Title Ever Not Been Unified?

There are 4 cases of UFC interim champs being promoted to undisputed champ meaning the previous undisputed champ was stripped for some reason before they could unify: Andrei Arlovski, Robert Whittaker, Jose Aldo, and Renan Barao.The undisputed champs who got stripped on those 4 occasions were Frank Mir (road accident), GSP (retirement), Conor McGregor (inactivity), and Dominick Cruz (injuries).Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson were stripped of their interim belts due to injury before they could unify with Tyron Woodley and Conor McGregor, respectively.Fun fact: Tony's interim LW belt and Conor's undisputed LW belt were stripped on the same day.So, six occasions in total.TS, this wiki article has all the info you want and more.ETA: Jon Jones was also stripped of his interim title, he did in fact go on to fight DC, the undisputed champion at the time, but technically no longer had his interim belt when he did so. Jon won the fight but got stripped again and DC got retroactively reinstated as champ. So seven occasions in total.