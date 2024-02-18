Hard to be a Volkanovski fan now......

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
It's hard to be a Volkanovski fan after last night's performance.

To get KO'd like that in spectacular fashion against an up 'n' comer.... Volk looked like he didn't belong in there.

Maybe Volk just wasn't that good. Makes sense. FW is less stacked than BW and LW.

Just how do you get KO'd in spectacular fashion like that? That's the type of KO you get against bums, not so-called GOATs.

But, to be honest, Topuria's striking was a lot gooder than I thought it would be.

Volkanovski is old now. Time to move on.

But I'm happy now... Max can finally get the FW strap again.

Sorry, Volkanovski, nothing personal.
 
Pretty sure this is a troll post, but in case you are serious

Volk is one of the classiest guys in the sport. His loss today doesn't erase his past accomplishments. He's held the FW belt for around 5 years

Also, he's 35 and went up against one of the hardest hitting FWs around, and Topuria is undefeated and no joke
 
giphy.gif
 
There's a reason I like Khabib and JBJ.

They are winners. I'm allowed to like who I like.

Volk said he would win and I truly believed him.

I didn't put money on Volk but if I did put money on Volk, I would have put it on Volk.

Glad I didn't.
 
A lot gooder

Maybe spend some time at the library and reading rather than on sherdog.

Volk looked alright and looked like he belonged in there until the end. But that's the fight game.

I hope volk takes a year off, eats some good steaks, and has an winnable comeback. Maybe Dan Ige or Giga
 
Imagine we're rolling deep, representing our set. In the toughest cities in the world.

They see one of our comrades, then remember he got knocked the F out on PPV.

We instantly lose street credibility and have to actually throw them thangz, leading to blood shed and possible prison time.

Can't have that.

He's out of our set, homie.
 
If its hard for you to be his fan today, believe me he doesnt want or need you as a fan... The guy was probabky the most active champ we had, held the title for 5 years, won the first round and got caught by a great boxer. You were never a fan.... goodbye
 
Join date 2022

Either a dummy or a troll
 
a more serious curiosity.....Volk kept circling to his left, getting his lead leg chopped and walking into topurias power. Why? what could have been his strategy? Because I didnt see any advantage to what he was doing.
 
Lol Ban OP
Not hard to be a Fedor or Cro Cop fan even after them getting KO'D it's still easy to be a lifelong fan.
Idiot.
 
He came back too soon.

And I think his weight cut was a bad one, he looked really drained
 
