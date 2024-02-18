Hard to be a Volkanovski fan now......

big franklin
It's hard to be a Volkanovski fan after last night's performance.
To get KO'd like that in spectacular fashion against an up 'n' comer.... Volk looked like he didn't belong in there.
Maybe Volk just wasn't that good. Makes sense. FW is less stacked than BW and LW.
Just how do you get KO'd in spectacular fashion like that? That's the type of KO you get against bums, not so-called GOATs.
But, to be honest, Topuria's striking was a lot gooder than I thought it would be.
Volkanovski is old now. Time to move on.
But I'm happy now... Max can finally get the FW strap again.
Sorry, Volkanovski, nothing personal.
