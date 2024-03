Is Umar vs snadhagen supposed to be main event?



There's two ways this can go:



1) they reject this card again cause they wanted a Conor level event.



2) They love it cause all they see is that last name and kinda sorta think it's khabib fighting. Afterall, they asked WWE to bring in Yokozuna..



I personally think that's a great main event for an international fight night. Do they allow women to fight? If so, do they cover up?