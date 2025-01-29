Handball - 11:30am and 2:30pm ET Matches 1-29

On paper its looks like no brainers.

But I dont know..

Brazil is the big surprise this year and it has been the year of the upsets.

Brazil has beaten top 10 countries like Sweden, Norway and Spain.

They have played Denmark once and it was a friendly back in 2016 it ended in a tie.

In handball friendlies means dick all, since they often try out a lot of stuff and uses a lot of players.

But still...



Based on the odds I might go Brazil , its alive underdog. and the odds is tasty.

I still think it will be France vs Denmark in the final.



Portugal is also part of this years upset.

IIRC first time they made it this far in tournaments.



We rarely see this many upsets in handball, the favorites are favorites for a reason.

But its seems like handball is really growing and the other teams is starting to get really good.

Which is very cool.



I look forward to the American handball league in 2028 (yes its on its way)