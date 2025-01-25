Handball - 9:30am 12pm 2:30pm ET Matches 1-25

LOL Media in Sveden and Norway is having a melt down.

Sweden pretty much ended Norways chances to advance in the WC.

And Sweden is out, they lost a match they should be able to win with a 2 tier team.

Its really is one if not the biggest upsets in Sveden handball. Fuk em.

Its really is... Its like US or Canda losing to Denmark in hockey,

I mean it can happen but the chances are always pretty small.



Also it now looks like Denmark will face either Brazil or Portugal in the next.

Both very winnable match ups. So sadly no good odds here.

But with Brazil beating Sweden and playing good... Its not an opponent to overlook.





Honestly I only see France as threat to Denmark so far.