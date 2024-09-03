Hailey Welch (HAWK TUAH GIRL) Starts Her Own Charity

Its beautiful to see how this goofy ass chick has pivoted and used that one tiny little viral moment into becoming a young force for good as she uses every bit of her fame to advocate for helpless and hopeless animals, she is a true babyface in this world and I for one am happy they shoved a microphone in that drunk chick's face and let her shine bright for the world to seeNow just a few more homeless, hungry and hurt animals are getting a place to sleep, food to eat and the medical care they so desperately need all from her joy for spitting on wieners and I love it, love everything about itSo lets take a moment to appreciate the fact that there is still love and good people in this world, and if you ever get the chance, please help an animal that needs it, you'll be so glad you did