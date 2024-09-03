Hailey Welch (HAWK TUAH GIRL) Starts Her Own Charity

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
58,387
Reaction score
99,222
GWQy2LgbcAA8YvT


Its beautiful to see how this goofy ass chick has pivoted and used that one tiny little viral moment into becoming a young force for good as she uses every bit of her fame to advocate for helpless and hopeless animals, she is a true babyface in this world and I for one am happy they shoved a microphone in that drunk chick's face and let her shine bright for the world to see
Now just a few more homeless, hungry and hurt animals are getting a place to sleep, food to eat and the medical care they so desperately need all from her joy for spitting on wieners and I love it, love everything about it
So lets take a moment to appreciate the fact that there is still love and good people in this world, and if you ever get the chance, please help an animal that needs it, you'll be so glad you did


 
Last edited:
America is truly a ridiculous country given what spring boarded this, but at least she's doing something positive with the momentum
 
Horiguchi'sEar said:
America is truly a ridiculous country given what spring boarded this, but at least she's doing something positive with the momentum
Click to expand...

Nothing like creating a "non-profit" to offset any money being made to avoid taxes.
 
What a kind woman. Wish there were more classy girls like her out there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,505
Messages
56,128,725
Members
175,076
Latest member
CucciMane

Share this page

Back
Top