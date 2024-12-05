Hawk Tuah getting backlash for crypto rug pull.

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,033
Reaction score
816
Hailey Welch, better known online as the “Hawk Tuah girl” who became an overnight internet sensation with a woman-on-the-street interview, launched her own cryptocurrency on Wednesday. Welch has turned her 15 minutes of internet fame into a full-blown new media endeavor with a podcast. But the content creator was immediately on the defensive after the market cap of her token hit $490 million, only to plunge over 90% just a few hours later.

But whatever Welch’s motivation, she’s now defending herself against charges that someone on her team has been responsible for a rug pull—the term for launching a coin, getting people to buy it through tremendous hype, and then selling in a manner that extracts all the liquidity, leaving suckers who bought the coin holding worthless ones and zeroes.

Enormous amounts of the coin were sold in the hours after launch, taking the coin from a listed market cap of $490 million to a market cap of just $41.7 million after a few hours, as crypto news outlet CoinTelegraph reports. But that was Wednesday. Here on Thursday, it’s fallen ever further, with a market cap of just $28.4 million and liquidity of just $1.6 million
 
Pretty much all the new coins are pump and dump schemes. Didn't one those idiot Paul brothers lend their name to something similar? And Tom Brady too?

Wonder if it's the same people who keep scamming these celebrities.

Anyhoo, shouldn't be much longer into she's broke enough to start an onlyfans
 
I just traded in all my Global Force Gold to buy this shit too, sonofabitch!

tenor.gif
 
Sakuraba is #1 said:
Hailey Welch, better known online as the “Hawk Tuah girl” who became an overnight internet sensation with a woman-on-the-street interview, launched her own cryptocurrency on Wednesday. Welch has turned her 15 minutes of internet fame into a full-blown new media endeavor with a podcast. But the content creator was immediately on the defensive after the market cap of her token hit $490 million, only to plunge over 90% just a few hours later.

But whatever Welch’s motivation, she’s now defending herself against charges that someone on her team has been responsible for a rug pull—the term for launching a coin, getting people to buy it through tremendous hype, and then selling in a manner that extracts all the liquidity, leaving suckers who bought the coin holding worthless ones and zeroes.

Enormous amounts of the coin were sold in the hours after launch, taking the coin from a listed market cap of $490 million to a market cap of just $41.7 million after a few hours, as crypto news outlet CoinTelegraph reports. But that was Wednesday. Here on Thursday, it’s fallen ever further, with a market cap of just $28.4 million and liquidity of just $1.6 million
Click to expand...
She just hawk tuah over that crypto but did not suck it, leaving everyone with the dicks out
 
Fedorgasm said:
Pretty much all the new coins are pump and dump schemes. Didn't one those idiot Paul brothers lend their name to something similar? And Tom Brady too?

Wonder if it's the same people who keep scamming these celebrities.

Anyhoo, shouldn't be much longer into she's broke enough to start an onlyfans
Click to expand...
Yeah, Safemoon
 
hard to criticize anyone pulling this off at this point. anyone getting conned on meme coins deserves it.
 
It must have come to a great shock to people when it turned out that throwing their life savings into a memecoin based around a girl who's famous for imitating spitting on a dick turned out to be a bad idea.

Who could have foreseen that?
 
I mean how dumb are these people to buy into this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,848
Messages
56,609,898
Members
175,309
Latest member
omegamanson

Share this page

Back
Top