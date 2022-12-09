HADES 2 **Early access

I've put about 8.5 hours into the early access so far. I bought it because it was surprisingly cheap in my region (about 15 usd).
Differences:
Your character now has mana bar, holding the attack, special or cast buttons will do powerful magic spending attacks.
Different gods: Apollo, Hephaestus, Hestia, Selene are the new ones I saw.
Dash: You can't spam it multiple times in a row anymore, after the initial dash, if you keep holding the button, you will run faster than the normal speed.
All weapons are new
Tools: Fishing rod is not the only tool you have, you choose your tool each time you head out like weapons.
Same:
Story unfold the same way, you collect stuff to upgrade yourself and form friendship/bond gradually.
Art style / music : If you like the previous game's aesthetics, you will like this too, very similar.
Difficulty: If you're not at action games, be prepared to be stuck in some progression at times.
Shop mechanics: Still shop through him, but he does do supply run to your base now.
Overall, automatic recommend especially if you like the first.