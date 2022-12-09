HADES 2 **Early access

Superb, never thought they'd do a sequel.
 
Fraz said:
Superb, never thought they'd do a sequel.
Really? Thought exactly the opposite myself and a question of when.
 
Valhoven said:
Really? Thought exactly the opposite myself and a question of when.
They said at one point that they'd never make a sequel just for the sake of it, and it would have to be a unanimous decision to make one so they'd go into it with the perfect mindset. They just like making unique stories and every game they've made has been a completely different genre while keeping their signature art style, but i think they know they found something they could build off of with Hades and i'm so glad they're making a sequel.

Supergiant Games and Team Cherry are the two developers i have the utmost faith in to give me a game i'll love so it's a day 1 buy for me.
 
Nova44 said:
They said at one point that they'd never make a sequel just for the sake of it, and it would have to be a unanimous decision to make one so they'd go into it with the perfect mindset. They just like making unique stories and every game they've made has been a completely different genre while keeping their signature art style, but i think they know they found something they could build off of with Hades and i'm so glad they're making a sequel.

Supergiant Games and Team Cherry are the two developers i have the utmost faith in to give me a game i'll love so it's a day 1 buy for me.
Did not know; good stuff. When a property gets enough traction though – like Hades, studio ethos will be revisited; this was what I made my assumption on (that a sequel is likely). Supergiant has a track record – fair, but faith in Team Cherry? Big Hollow Knight fan but faith in as much is without any measure; hope or optimism, more reasonably said.
 
I've ordered, but not received & played, the original Hades and am looking forward to experience it.

Happy to hear it was such a success a sequel is being made.
 
SuperGiant Games never disappoints. Been a fan since Bastion and I played the original to hell (no pun intended) since Early Access and will do the same for this one.

Hades is not just one of my favorite roguelikes of all time but one of my favorite games of all time. Absolute masterpiece.
 
Valhoven said:
Did not know; good stuff. When a property gets enough traction though – like Hades, studio ethos will be revisited; this was what I made my assumption on (that a sequel is likely). Supergiant has a track record – fair, but faith in Team Cherry? Big Hollow Knight fan but faith in as much is without any measure; hope or optimism, more reasonably said.
Team Cherry has always been transparent in everything they've done, and with Silksong it was originally gonna be a paid DLC after all the free ones, but instead they were like "Sorry guys, but that Silksong DLC we promised is gonna be a full game instead" and fans loved it. They've repeatedly said they aren't gonna push Silksong out until it's 100% in the state they want it to be which is the philosophy Supergiant Games had with Hades before taking it out of early access.

Just two very likeable devs that are all about pleasing consumers. Not saying that either dev will never disappoint people, but currently i have complete faith in whatever either dev tries to sell me.
 
I'm currently on a 570 game win streak for the first one. I just can't get bored.
 
One of the best games of last gen, I'm super excited and worried at the same time.

They always said they don't make sequels but those Hades dollars might have been simply to good to pass on. Hope it really is another passion project like their other games.
 
Awesome. The first one is basically game of the year 2 or 3 years in a row for me.
 
Loved the first one. This trailer looks promising.
 
I've put about 8.5 hours into the early access so far. I bought it because it was surprisingly cheap in my region (about 15 usd).

Differences:

Your character now has mana bar, holding the attack, special or cast buttons will do powerful magic spending attacks.
Different gods: Apollo, Hephaestus, Hestia, Selene are the new ones I saw.
Dash: You can't spam it multiple times in a row anymore, after the initial dash, if you keep holding the button, you will run faster than the normal speed.
All weapons are new
Tools: Fishing rod is not the only tool you have, you choose your tool each time you head out like weapons.

Same:

Story unfold the same way, you collect stuff to upgrade yourself and form friendship/bond gradually.
Art style / music : If you like the previous game's aesthetics, you will like this too, very similar.
Difficulty: If you're not at action games, be prepared to be stuck in some progression at times.
Shop mechanics: Still shop through him, but he does do supply run to your base now.

Overall, automatic recommend especially if you like the first.
 
Thread title updated! Thanks for the bump. @Plutoburn

Will this be a PC-only tile or multi?
 
