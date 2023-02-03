Gym fees comparisons

Hey whats up guys, Im really trying to make the most of 2023 and really make this the year i get back to training hard and finally compete in full contact fights , ive done some sport jiujitsu tournaments before and grappling tournaments but i really want to get some MMA fights or Muay thai/kickboxing fights going ...



Post Covid has left me without a gym(old Japanese jiujitsu gym has either closed for good or has not recovered yet) and ive been looking around for a new home base to train out of and was wondering how some of the prices ive been getting compare to other places around the world ...more for curiosity then anything else.



I dont feel i need to give the names of the places but ill give a description on how i view them and price and tell me what u guys think is better or how it stacks up to your areas ..





First gym

A multi disciplined training establishment , has boxing.. kickboxing..muay thai..olympic wrestling..mma ..and bjj all in house , has a ring and ample bags and mat space ..coaching staff seems to be mostly local level champions and veterans guys who have been known on the seen here for decades .- 25 min drive from my house



Fees- $150 a month for 1 year commitment and you have full access to all areas and classes , privates with coaches are extra..



$ 1800/year





Second gym

A Muay thai and BJJ gym , headed and owned by a World champion kickboxing and muay thai champion ( fought the likes of Izzy,Alex Poatan,Artem levin) and the BJJ coach is a north American champion having competed/won several known tournaments including Pan Am games and Grapplers quest...has a no nonsense vibe and has about 6 bags of different sizes and a muay thai ring and smaller mat size area then the first gym for BJJ - 40 minute drive from my house



$130/month + $50/month if i add BJJ with my Muay thai training so $180/month to month for access to all classes privates are extra



Or



$1945/year...privates being extra





Third gym

I have another even smaller/local level gym to check out but just wanted thoughts on these for now since i havent seen/tried this one yet...this third gym is less then 10 mins from my house driving ...offers Muay thai and BJJ ...dont know prices yet...has no ring...lots of bags of different sizes including those 300+lbs giant sand bag and all open mat space...



EDIT: I have visited this third gym, it is thriving for it's size lots of people training,variety of levels.It was a fitness and conditioning heavy group class and it was a great workout the head Coach seemed down to earth but serious.This Gym has BJJ and Boxing and Muay Thai...I did the Muay Thai only so far it has a built in physio place/clinic as well. No ring.. variety of bags and open Matt's space it comfortably held 30 of us training there at once.



Prices -$125 a month for Muay Thai ($1500/year)

-$125 a month for BJJ ($1500/year)

-$125 a month for Boxing ($1500/year)





Im personally undecided right now as , they are similarly priced but the drive time ranges from 10 mins to 45 mins,The third gym I enjoyed the workout but $125 per class type/style billing is kinda steep IMO considering gym one gives me full access for $150 a month to a multitude of styles and teachers. I'm now leaning towards perhaps two locations and maybe working out some kind of deal with one of the locations...





Im currently doing my strength and conditioning training out of L.A Fitness for $70/month - $840/ year



What do y'all think?



Edit: Prices are in Canadian CAD