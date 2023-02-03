Gym fees comparisons

Paolo Delutis

Paolo Delutis

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 23, 2017
Messages
20,796
Reaction score
19,215
Hey whats up guys, Im really trying to make the most of 2023 and really make this the year i get back to training hard and finally compete in full contact fights , ive done some sport jiujitsu tournaments before and grappling tournaments but i really want to get some MMA fights or Muay thai/kickboxing fights going ...

Post Covid has left me without a gym(old Japanese jiujitsu gym has either closed for good or has not recovered yet) and ive been looking around for a new home base to train out of and was wondering how some of the prices ive been getting compare to other places around the world ...more for curiosity then anything else.

I dont feel i need to give the names of the places but ill give a description on how i view them and price and tell me what u guys think is better or how it stacks up to your areas ..


First gym
A multi disciplined training establishment , has boxing.. kickboxing..muay thai..olympic wrestling..mma ..and bjj all in house , has a ring and ample bags and mat space ..coaching staff seems to be mostly local level champions and veterans guys who have been known on the seen here for decades .- 25 min drive from my house

Fees- $150 a month for 1 year commitment and you have full access to all areas and classes , privates with coaches are extra..

$ 1800/year


Second gym
A Muay thai and BJJ gym , headed and owned by a World champion kickboxing and muay thai champion ( fought the likes of Izzy,Alex Poatan,Artem levin) and the BJJ coach is a north American champion having competed/won several known tournaments including Pan Am games and Grapplers quest...has a no nonsense vibe and has about 6 bags of different sizes and a muay thai ring and smaller mat size area then the first gym for BJJ - 40 minute drive from my house

$130/month + $50/month if i add BJJ with my Muay thai training so $180/month to month for access to all classes privates are extra

Or

$1945/year...privates being extra


Third gym
I have another even smaller/local level gym to check out but just wanted thoughts on these for now since i havent seen/tried this one yet...this third gym is less then 10 mins from my house driving ...offers Muay thai and BJJ ...dont know prices yet...has no ring...lots of bags of different sizes including those 300+lbs giant sand bag and all open mat space...

EDIT: I have visited this third gym, it is thriving for it's size lots of people training,variety of levels.It was a fitness and conditioning heavy group class and it was a great workout the head Coach seemed down to earth but serious.This Gym has BJJ and Boxing and Muay Thai...I did the Muay Thai only so far it has a built in physio place/clinic as well. No ring.. variety of bags and open Matt's space it comfortably held 30 of us training there at once.

Prices -$125 a month for Muay Thai ($1500/year)
-$125 a month for BJJ ($1500/year)
-$125 a month for Boxing ($1500/year)


Im personally undecided right now as , they are similarly priced but the drive time ranges from 10 mins to 45 mins,The third gym I enjoyed the workout but $125 per class type/style billing is kinda steep IMO considering gym one gives me full access for $150 a month to a multitude of styles and teachers. I'm now leaning towards perhaps two locations and maybe working out some kind of deal with one of the locations...


Im currently doing my strength and conditioning training out of L.A Fitness for $70/month - $840/ year

What do y'all think?

Edit: Prices are in Canadian CAD
 
Last edited:
Only the first gym offers wrestling classes? I'd take that one.
 
StopDucking said:
Only the first gym offers wrestling classes? I'd take that one.
Click to expand...

Interesting take...im.assuming you value wrestling training as key to MMA training above all else... Ive started with a grappling base but i am ofcourse open to training any and all styles ... So this is intriguing to me too thanks for the reply
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Interesting take...im.assuming you value wrestling training as key to MMA training above all else... Ive started with a grappling base but i am ofcourse open to training any and all styles ... So this is intriguing to me too thanks for the reply
Click to expand...
Yeah, wrestling nullifies everything. No position is worse than laying on your back with the opponent on top of you. That's why the best MMA fighters of all time (1. Jones, 2. GSP, 3 Khabib) are all wrestlers.

Also, submissions from the bottom haven't worked since like 1997.
 
StopDucking said:
Yeah, wrestling nullifies everything. No position is worse than laying on your back with the opponent on top of you. That's why the best MMA fighters of all time (1. Jones, 2. GSP, 3 Khabib) are all wrestlers.

Also, submissions from the bottom haven't worked since like 1997.
Click to expand...

Ill Hespetchfully disagree with the last point but i do see the similarities in your first half they did all have a great wrestling
 
Canadian dollars I assume? If so, those aren't bad prices at all.

Sounds like the first gym is preferable to the 2nd gym as it's closer and has more disciplines to offer.

If cost is a consideration and the 3rd gym is less expensive and offers enough wrestling to get by that might be the best pick. When it's crappy outside or you are tired or whatever, a 25 (or 40) minute drive might be the difference between going to class and skipping it.
 
UWPguy said:
Canadian dollars I assume? If so, those aren't bad prices at all.

Sounds like the first gym is preferable to the 2nd gym as it's closer and has more disciplines to offer.

If cost is a consideration and the 3rd gym is less expensive and offers enough wrestling to get by that might be the best pick. When it's crappy outside or you are tired or whatever, a 25 (or 40) minute drive might be the difference between going to class and skipping it.
Click to expand...


Canada Dollar yes- CAD...

I will be likely seeing that third gym next week so i have a better understanding of it ... I dont think theres wrestling there ...just Bjj and Muay thai

It could make my decision easier or alot harder lol

Thanks for replying
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Interesting, reason being? ... thanks for the reply
Click to expand...
You said you wanted to get back to training hard, so that means putting in as many hours as possible. Being so close to your home, you can get to that gym earlier and stay later each time you go because you won't be wasting that time in the car. Plus, you could go more frequently because you don't need to budget in an hour round trip.

Spending so much time at that gym, you will likely meet some guys that have wrestling experience. You could also talk to the first gym about doing drop-ins there and/or supplement your training with drop-ins at other gyms on your days off from work. There are probably quite a few more gyms an hour away.
 
Johnnny said:
You said you wanted to get back to training hard, so that means putting in as many hours as possible. Being so close to your home, you can get to that gym earlier and stay later each time you go because you won't be wasting that time in the car. Plus, you could go more frequently because you don't need to budget in an hour round trip.

Spending so much time at that gym, you will likely meet some guys that have wrestling experience. You could also talk to the first gym about doing drop-ins there and/or supplement your training with drop-ins at other gyms on your days off from work. There are probably quite a few more gyms an hour away.
Click to expand...


Fair enough man.. solid answer im not arguing agaisnt it ..i should be seeing that third gym next week so ill have a better image of it then
 
Good luck man!

If the first gym is cheaper AND closer AND offers more classes including wrestling, probably that one unless experience says otherwise.
 
Look at which gym is sponsoring/hosting local fighting events and go with them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,233
Messages
55,266,663
Members
174,714
Latest member
F5CHAMPIONSHIP

Share this page

Back
Top