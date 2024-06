Guys who train too hard always get injured

It's also the level of competitiveness in the modern UFC. UFC 1 had guys maybe using a treadmill and hitting a punching bag a couple weeks before the fight, every year since guys have taken longer and longer camps to get the competitive edge. I think we are just at the point that to win at this level it damages the body enough where 2 training camps a year are so brutal it's causing more injuries.



I think if lets say, every UFC fighter had to do 4 fights a year to stay in rankings, they would scale back the training camp intensities. The guys who did 4 fights and won the most would be out ranking the guys who don't.