Who are the toughest training MMA athletes ever? Do they train as hard as top working boxers?

So I have two... questions, or topics, or whatever.

#1 It's well documented how insanely tough the training regimes of some top boxers are/were. Usyk swimming 10k in a lake every day and doing apnea until being close to pass out and his trainer pulls his head, B-Hop beyond crazy sessions, Hagler infamous grueling camps, Floyd running 10 miles at 6' pace, +1000 push-ups a day and 30+ minutes rounds in sparring...

Any MMA pros get to these levels of Spartan routines? Would it be counterproductive?
An MMA athlete will not fight 12x3' rounds, pace is not so intense, they won't throw so many strikes...
But they need to master a much broader skillset: maybe they don't need so much time drilling physique, and more time drilling technique.

TL;DR Does MMA require such a high level of fitness as boxing? Is in fact wrestling/grappling training EVEN MORE physically taxing (almost zero experience here)?


#2 Who are in your opinion the toughest training MMA athletes ever? I have no clue, so I'm just going full Captain Obvious naming Khabib, Islam and... Cain, maybe?

P.S. I'm not talking about "work ethic", repeating a technique 1000x or spending time at the gym.
10 hours playing piano every single day is hard, sure. But not grueling.
I'm asking about the toughest, more physically demanding working MMA athletes from your knowledge.

And I know harder doesn't mean better not smarter.
 
