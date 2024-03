William Munny said: I listened to this entire podcast. actually all the ones with Josh Dubin and whomever he exonerated.



this podcast was different as Sheldon was guilty of his crime.



that being said, damn shame. he had a pretty inspiring story, educated himself in prison, became an activist... etc. Click to expand...

I tend to skip these ones to be honest. I think a lot of people like to assume these guys are completely innocent angels getting wrongly convicted for things. That can happen, but I think in most instances lots of these guys are people who were surrounding themselves with bad people and doing other bad stuff that they never got caught for. And some of these guys are people who actually did do the crimes but their lawyer was able to get them off somehow, like OJ. Hurricane Carter was another one, I remember watching his movie as a kid and likeing it, then I found out years later he was not at all how they portrayed him, and it's actually highly likely he did the murder he was convicted and then exonerated from