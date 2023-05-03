Crime Guy RNCed on NY subway dies.

Hope this sherdogger BJJ expert has fled the country, and probably thread will be merged, but is an interesting case, especially on a karate forum.

There is a video readily avails of the confrontation, but 3 people subdued this guy, one using a RNC. I can post a video of the dying part blurred out if permission is granted by mods.





And here is an opposite take



Don’t like Cernovich, but this was basically a year ago and a very accurate take

 
ahhh of course, the "mental health" angle, and "we" failed him.

LOL at those idiots protesting. God damn these people are pathetic. I guarantee had Jordan, (this saint) had succesfully pushed someone on the train tracks these same protestors wouldn't have said shit.
 
Some stuff is off with the story. The mentally ill guy didn’t quite spazz out enough for the marine to take him out. I have no issue with the marine nipping the problem in the butt before it started but the issue is the length of time of the RNC. The marine didn’t fight the crazy or was it a case of self defense. He pretty much snuck up behind him and choked him while guy was screaming. There are reports he held him in a RNC for minutes.

edit: I saw parts of the video. The marine isn’t highly trained. He had bad choke technique and you see the crazy guy go in and out but the marine kept holding + squeezing. Around the second min mark the guy goes limp but the marine kept going while another guy got him in a half ass kimura setup. I honestly don’t know who is at fault but the video footage is hard to watch.
 
I watched the video and the marine holds the RNC for a long time, some of which Neely is moving and much of which he is not. You can't really tell to what extent the RNC was applied the whole time but it looks like murder to me. I think they do teach RNCs to US marines but probably not to a high standard. Probably the marine doesn't have a high level of expertise at applying them. Seems like he took an opportunity to attack someone, with social approval (or so he thought) who was clearly mentally and physically weaker than him, from behind and used completely disproportionate force.
 
NoSmilez said:
Some stuff is off with the story. The mentally ill guy didn’t quite spazz out enough for the marine to take him out. I have no issue with the marine nipping the problem in the butt before it started but the issue is the length of time of the RNC. The marine didn’t fight the crazy or was it a case of self defense. He pretty much snuck up behind him and choked him while guy was screaming. There are reports he held him in a RNC for minutes.
15 mins holding a choke is ridiculous unless you are trying to kill someone.
 
LMP said:
15 mins holding a choke is ridiculous unless you are trying to kill someone.
The video is hard to watch. The marine is obviously not highly trained. He was choking the guy when the video started. I honestly don’t know for how long. This looks like some dude who wanted to save the day but didn’t know wtf he was doing. The guy goes limp at around the 2 min mark.
 
Edmond_Dantes said:
ahhh of course, the "mental health" angle, and "we" failed him.

LOL at those idiots protesting. God damn these people are pathetic. I guarantee had Jordan, (this saint) had succesfully pushed someone on the train tracks these same protestors wouldn't have said shit.
Not being funny, but everytime there's a mass shooting the US, it's always 'mental health this' and 'mental health that', guns can't kill anyone, etc.

Either mental health is a legitimate excuse for behaviour or it isn't.
 
skold said:
Probably not the person doing the killing...
Who will the right side with? Oh we already know:

"this guy is a hero and did the world a favor"
thanks for proving my point.

again, had this "victim" pushed someone on teh train tracks like he has tried before, you wouldn't be saying shit.

this guy has been arrested 40 times, including having an active warrant or felony assault.

But I'm sure you don't care about those victims, right?
 
Siver! said:
Not being funny, but everytime there's a mass shooting the US, it's always 'mental health this' and 'mental health that', guns can't kill anyone, etc.

Either mental health is a legitimate excuse for behaviour or it isn't.
sometimes there are legitimate MH issues. I won't deny that. I think this determination should be made on a case by case basis, and not in blanket fashion to excuse/explain criminal behavior.
 
Edmond_Dantes said:
thanks for proving my point.

again, had this "victim" pushed someone on teh train tracks like he has tried before, you wouldn't be saying shit.

this guy has been arrested 40 times, including having an active warrant or felony assault.

But I'm sure you don't care about those victims, right?
That gives you the right to murder someone?
 
Edmond_Dantes said:
sometimes there are legitimate MH issues. I won't deny that. I think this determination should be made on a case by case basis, and not in blanket fashion to excuse/explain criminal behavior.
It sounds like the guy had legitimate mental health issues.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65472810

Unfortunately, I think the efforts to restrain him (while legitimate) were not very skilful.

I can get it, I can imagine a situation where somebody would put someone in a chokehold to stop them, but you'd quickly find another way to restrain them, right?

It's one of those situations were a pair of handcuffs would be far more useful than a chokehold or a gun or anything else, really, but nobody thinks to carry handcuffs.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
i heard he died from fentanyl tbh
It probably is the true but the video was incriminating. Dude didn’t know what he was doing. He choked a man for at least 2 minutes while another person held his hands.

It just looks bad when you RNC someone who can’t defend or resist. Your technique is shit and that is the reason he doesn’t go out quickly but you keep squeezing. You also keep going once that crazy stops resisting until some bystander mentioned the dude is out and you can kill someone like that.
 
