Guy Fawkes Night

Spoiler: letter My lord, out of the love I beare to some of youere frends, I have a care of youre preservacion, therefore I would aduyse you as you tender your life to devise some excuse to shift youer attendance at this parliament, for God and man hath concurred to punishe the wickedness of this tyme, and thinke not slightly of this advertisement, but retire yourself into your country, where you may expect the event in safety, for though there be no apparance of anni stir, yet I saye they shall receive a terrible blow this parliament and yet they shall not seie who hurts them this cowncel is not to be contemned because it may do yowe good and can do yowe no harme for the dangere is passed as soon as yowe have burnt the letter and i hope God will give yowe the grace to mak good use of it to whose holy proteccion i comend yowe.

It's the 5th of November! In Great Britain this is a day of celebration involving fireworks and bonfires commemorating the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. It used to be celebrated in the former colonies too (USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).On the fifth of November 1605 Guy Fawkes was arrested guarding a cellar under the House of Lords which had been filled with 36 barrels of gunpowder. A group of Catholics had plotted to blow up the House during the State Opening of Parliament that day, while King James I was there, overthrow the government and replace James with his daughter, Elizabeth, who would rule as a Catholic.The plot had been revealed to the authorities in an anonymous letter sent to William Parker, 4th Baron Monteagle, on the 26th of October.On learning the the Plot had been discovered most of the conspirators fled London - some of them left the group and some made a stand at Holbeche House in Staffordshire against the Sheriff of Worcester and his men. They were defeated - some were killed in the shootout and the rest were captured. The conspirators who were captured (including Guy Fawkes) were hanged, drawn, castrated and quartered on the 30th and 31st of January 1606.Celebrations are particularly elaborate in Lewes in East Sussex. It is less common now but effigies of Guy Fawkes used to be burnt everywhere and in Lewes they make large effigies of unpopular public figures.I hope everyone has a fun Guy Fawkes Night!