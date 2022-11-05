Guy Fawkes Night

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
9,024
Reaction score
21,660
a603fd92ea872064d2ed5c5c140924ba.gif


It's the 5th of November! In Great Britain this is a day of celebration involving fireworks and bonfires commemorating the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. It used to be celebrated in the former colonies too (USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).

00ed7ea3401fe1605ecaffeca76dc7ec.gif


On the fifth of November 1605 Guy Fawkes was arrested guarding a cellar under the House of Lords which had been filled with 36 barrels of gunpowder. A group of Catholics had plotted to blow up the House during the State Opening of Parliament that day, while King James I was there, overthrow the government and replace James with his daughter, Elizabeth, who would rule as a Catholic.

200w.gif


The plot had been revealed to the authorities in an anonymous letter sent to William Parker, 4th Baron Monteagle, on the 26th of October.

My lord, out of the love I beare to some of youere frends, I have a care of youre preservacion, therefore I would aduyse you as you tender your life to devise some excuse to shift youer attendance at this parliament, for God and man hath concurred to punishe the wickedness of this tyme, and thinke not slightly of this advertisement, but retire yourself into your country, where you may expect the event in safety, for though there be no apparance of anni stir, yet I saye they shall receive a terrible blow this parliament and yet they shall not seie who hurts them this cowncel is not to be contemned because it may do yowe good and can do yowe no harme for the dangere is passed as soon as yowe have burnt the letter and i hope God will give yowe the grace to mak good use of it to whose holy proteccion i comend yowe.

On learning the the Plot had been discovered most of the conspirators fled London - some of them left the group and some made a stand at Holbeche House in Staffordshire against the Sheriff of Worcester and his men. They were defeated - some were killed in the shootout and the rest were captured. The conspirators who were captured (including Guy Fawkes) were hanged, drawn, castrated and quartered on the 30th and 31st of January 1606.

Celebrations are particularly elaborate in Lewes in East Sussex. It is less common now but effigies of Guy Fawkes used to be burnt everywhere and in Lewes they make large effigies of unpopular public figures.

b25lY21zOjk5NDQ2ZWI1LTNhYzUtNDI0OC04MzU5LTkxNTA3NjY1MWU5ZjowZDk0ODU3ZS1mZjI1LTRlMmYtYjA1YS0yNjZkMzM5MjZiOTI=.jpg


1_GettyImages-1351576643.jpg


I hope everyone has a fun Guy Fawkes Night!
 
Wait, what is the deal with the plague doctor and GFN
 
650lb Sumo said:
a603fd92ea872064d2ed5c5c140924ba.gif


It's the 5th of November! In Great Britain this is a day of celebration involving fireworks and bonfires commemorating the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. It used to be celebrated in the former colonies too (USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).

00ed7ea3401fe1605ecaffeca76dc7ec.gif


On the fifth of November 1605 Guy Fawkes was arrested guarding a cellar under the House of Lords which had been filled with 36 barrels of gunpowder. A group of Catholics had plotted to blow up the House during the State Opening of Parliament that day, while King James I was there, overthrow the government and replace James with his daughter, Elizabeth, who would rule as a Catholic.

200w.gif


The plot had been revealed to the authorities in an anonymous letter sent to William Parker, 4th Baron Monteagle, on the 26th of October.

My lord, out of the love I beare to some of youere frends, I have a care of youre preservacion, therefore I would aduyse you as you tender your life to devise some excuse to shift youer attendance at this parliament, for God and man hath concurred to punishe the wickedness of this tyme, and thinke not slightly of this advertisement, but retire yourself into your country, where you may expect the event in safety, for though there be no apparance of anni stir, yet I saye they shall receive a terrible blow this parliament and yet they shall not seie who hurts them this cowncel is not to be contemned because it may do yowe good and can do yowe no harme for the dangere is passed as soon as yowe have burnt the letter and i hope God will give yowe the grace to mak good use of it to whose holy proteccion i comend yowe.

On learning the the Plot had been discovered most of the conspirators fled London - some of them left the group and some made a stand at Holbeche House in Staffordshire against the Sheriff of Worcester and his men. They were defeated - some were killed in the shootout and the rest were captured. The conspirators who were captured (including Guy Fawkes) were hanged, drawn, castrated and quartered on the 30th and 31st of January 1606.

Celebrations are particularly elaborate in Lewes in East Sussex. It is less common now but effigies of Guy Fawkes used to be burnt everywhere and in Lewes they make large effigies of unpopular public figures.

b25lY21zOjk5NDQ2ZWI1LTNhYzUtNDI0OC04MzU5LTkxNTA3NjY1MWU5ZjowZDk0ODU3ZS1mZjI1LTRlMmYtYjA1YS0yNjZkMzM5MjZiOTI=.jpg


1_GettyImages-1351576643.jpg


I hope everyone has a fun Guy Fawkes Night!
Click to expand...

Can you tell us what the thing was about? Why is this Gun powder thingy so bad? Guy Falkes seemed cool, digging his mask.
 
My lord, out of the love I beare to some of youere frends, I have a care of youre preservacion, therefore I would aduyse you as you tender your life to devise some excuse to shift youer attendance at this parliament, for God and man hath concurred to punishe the wickedness of this tyme, and thinke not slightly of this advertisement, but retire yourself into your country, where you may expect the event in safety, for though there be no apparance of anni stir, yet I saye they shall receive a terrible blow this parliament and yet they shall not seie who hurts them this cowncel is not to be contemned because it may do yowe good and can do yowe no harme for the dangere is passed as soon as yowe have burnt the letter and i hope God will give yowe the grace to mak good use of it to whose holy proteccion i comend yowe.
Click to expand...

This letter proves that @NoGoodNamesLeft is immortal.
 
This day always confuses me. A Catholic terrorist seeking to destabilize the monarchy in order to empower the papacy becomes a celebrated revolutionary figure around the globe while in England they celebrate burning someone alive in favor of saving staunchly pro human rights religious order with traditionalist values and turn into it a low key Halloween clone which often used to burn effigies of their own pollical figures who form part of the system they celebrate saving.

650lb Sumo said:
I think it represents Covid.
Click to expand...
Oh yeah I didn't spot the covid emblem.
 
They had to make it a big celebration to try and distract the English from them being taken over by a Scottish king <EdgyBrah>
 
aunshi189 said:
They had to make it a big celebration to try and distract the English from them being taken over by a Scottish king <EdgyBrah>
Click to expand...
and gave it to a Dutch prince who passed it to the Welsh
 
650lb Sumo said:
a603fd92ea872064d2ed5c5c140924ba.gif


It's the 5th of November! In Great Britain this is a day of celebration involving fireworks and bonfires commemorating the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. It used to be celebrated in the former colonies too (USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).

00ed7ea3401fe1605ecaffeca76dc7ec.gif


On the fifth of November 1605 Guy Fawkes was arrested guarding a cellar under the House of Lords which had been filled with 36 barrels of gunpowder. A group of Catholics had plotted to blow up the House during the State Opening of Parliament that day, while King James I was there, overthrow the government and replace James with his daughter, Elizabeth, who would rule as a Catholic.

200w.gif


The plot had been revealed to the authorities in an anonymous letter sent to William Parker, 4th Baron Monteagle, on the 26th of October.

My lord, out of the love I beare to some of youere frends, I have a care of youre preservacion, therefore I would aduyse you as you tender your life to devise some excuse to shift youer attendance at this parliament, for God and man hath concurred to punishe the wickedness of this tyme, and thinke not slightly of this advertisement, but retire yourself into your country, where you may expect the event in safety, for though there be no apparance of anni stir, yet I saye they shall receive a terrible blow this parliament and yet they shall not seie who hurts them this cowncel is not to be contemned because it may do yowe good and can do yowe no harme for the dangere is passed as soon as yowe have burnt the letter and i hope God will give yowe the grace to mak good use of it to whose holy proteccion i comend yowe.

On learning the the Plot had been discovered most of the conspirators fled London - some of them left the group and some made a stand at Holbeche House in Staffordshire against the Sheriff of Worcester and his men. They were defeated - some were killed in the shootout and the rest were captured. The conspirators who were captured (including Guy Fawkes) were hanged, drawn, castrated and quartered on the 30th and 31st of January 1606.

Celebrations are particularly elaborate in Lewes in East Sussex. It is less common now but effigies of Guy Fawkes used to be burnt everywhere and in Lewes they make large effigies of unpopular public figures.

b25lY21zOjk5NDQ2ZWI1LTNhYzUtNDI0OC04MzU5LTkxNTA3NjY1MWU5ZjowZDk0ODU3ZS1mZjI1LTRlMmYtYjA1YS0yNjZkMzM5MjZiOTI=.jpg


1_GettyImages-1351576643.jpg


I hope everyone has a fun Guy Fawkes Night!
Click to expand...
False flag. Built on a lie.
Just kidding
 
PBAC said:
and gave it to a Dutch prince who passed it to the Welsh
Click to expand...

We'll soon build the narrative that the poor English were colonised by those horrid Celts (and Dutch) and shift all the empire guilt onto them.
 
I watch the HBO special about Guy Fawkes. But I still don’t get why the big celebration in England? The coup was a failure. Can someone elaborate and help me understand?
 
PBAC said:
This day always confuses me. A Catholic terrorist seeking to destabilize the monarchy in order to empower the papacy becomes a celebrated revolutionary figure around the globe while in England they celebrate burning someone alive in favor of saving staunchly pro human rights religious order with traditionalist values and turn into it a low key Halloween clone which often used to burn effigies of their own pollical figures who form part of the system they celebrate saving.


Oh yeah I didn't spot the covid emblem.
Click to expand...
I thought I was the only one who didn't get it. I read and read and it still doesn't resonate with logic to me.
 
So I just found that the reason we use the term "guy" "guys" to refer to people is because the effigy of Guy Fawkes is called a guy and came into common English to refer to other people..
 
650lb Sumo said:
a603fd92ea872064d2ed5c5c140924ba.gif


It's the 5th of November! In Great Britain this is a day of celebration involving fireworks and bonfires commemorating the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. It used to be celebrated in the former colonies too (USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).

00ed7ea3401fe1605ecaffeca76dc7ec.gif


On the fifth of November 1605 Guy Fawkes was arrested guarding a cellar under the House of Lords which had been filled with 36 barrels of gunpowder. A group of Catholics had plotted to blow up the House during the State Opening of Parliament that day, while King James I was there, overthrow the government and replace James with his daughter, Elizabeth, who would rule as a Catholic.

200w.gif


The plot had been revealed to the authorities in an anonymous letter sent to William Parker, 4th Baron Monteagle, on the 26th of October.

My lord, out of the love I beare to some of youere frends, I have a care of youre preservacion, therefore I would aduyse you as you tender your life to devise some excuse to shift youer attendance at this parliament, for God and man hath concurred to punishe the wickedness of this tyme, and thinke not slightly of this advertisement, but retire yourself into your country, where you may expect the event in safety, for though there be no apparance of anni stir, yet I saye they shall receive a terrible blow this parliament and yet they shall not seie who hurts them this cowncel is not to be contemned because it may do yowe good and can do yowe no harme for the dangere is passed as soon as yowe have burnt the letter and i hope God will give yowe the grace to mak good use of it to whose holy proteccion i comend yowe.

On learning the the Plot had been discovered most of the conspirators fled London - some of them left the group and some made a stand at Holbeche House in Staffordshire against the Sheriff of Worcester and his men. They were defeated - some were killed in the shootout and the rest were captured. The conspirators who were captured (including Guy Fawkes) were hanged, drawn, castrated and quartered on the 30th and 31st of January 1606.

Celebrations are particularly elaborate in Lewes in East Sussex. It is less common now but effigies of Guy Fawkes used to be burnt everywhere and in Lewes they make large effigies of unpopular public figures.

b25lY21zOjk5NDQ2ZWI1LTNhYzUtNDI0OC04MzU5LTkxNTA3NjY1MWU5ZjowZDk0ODU3ZS1mZjI1LTRlMmYtYjA1YS0yNjZkMzM5MjZiOTI=.jpg


1_GettyImages-1351576643.jpg


I hope everyone has a fun Guy Fawkes Night!
Click to expand...

I watched V for Vendetta again. Meanwhile, police were telling residents of one part of Edinburgh to stay indoors while they sent in the riot squad to deal with a bunch of retards starting huge bone-fires and throwing fireworks at random strangers.

Typical Guy Fawkes Night, really;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,266
Messages
56,438,975
Members
175,220
Latest member
TopG

Share this page

Back
Top