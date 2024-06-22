  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Gus: Khamzats body reacts differently to hard training even though he's the hardest worker, crazy how his body reacts to training these days

The way he says these days makes it seem like a recent issue. Remember Khamzat got COVID, was coughing up blood and was gonna retire. His cardio has looked sus and he's looked bad when his fights have gone past the 1st round when he can't get an early finish and has to go the distance noticeably slowing down.

It seems like COVID or vax might have gotten Khamzat. The way Gus talks about it seems like a recent thing and Khamzat can't go as hard in training as he used to without bad physical reactions. In any case his days are numbered IMO and it's gonna be tough for him to ever be champ if he even gets a title fight he has to finish it early or he's fooked in 5 rounders like Zabit would've been.
 
canzat is just too delicate and has shit genetics.
 
Got all the talent in the world but his body betrays him, just like Zabit
 
I mean what does the UFC do if this guy keeps beating top guys and gets sick and stays out for a whole year? Eventually they are going to have to give him a title shot. Sort of reminds me of Cruz, just in a different way.
 
Frequent illness is one of the classic overtraining symptoms, just throwing it out there speculatively but the guy was unable to stop training even with covid which is why he had such a rough time with it.
 
If you have Covid, you should care about your body and no training for 2-3 months. But these are new Infos, based on actual science.
Khamzat had done the opposite. Now he’s fucked.
 
He definitely has immunity problems.
 
It's normal to get a cold or runny nose after intensely training. The body is using all of its energy to rebuild the broken down muscles and isn't able to fight off simple illnesses. It sounds like Khamzat goes harder than everyone else, which means he is going to be more vulnerable to this.
 
There is nothing wrong with him. He is just training too much and not sleeping enough. He is just not recovering.
This!
He lacks the basic conditioning to be able to train hard. This is a real problem for many athletes, that are not guided enough and tested where their bodies can perform at each stage.
 
He was probably a weak kid who was told "son, you must train to iron it out". This kid wouldn't survive a career someone like Sakuraba or Wanderlei Silva had.

Some people are simply not strong enough when push comes to shove. It's ok to be weak, it's just utterly beta lmao.
 
If you have Covid, you should care about your body and no training for 2-3 months. But these are new Infos, based on actual science.
Khamzat had done the opposite. Now he’s fucked.
He had health issues long before he caught the Sweet and Sour Sniffles Flu though.... But yes after even a bout with a bad flu you need to chill for a while.
 
I'd like your post if I could. But yes it sounds like over training and not enough recovery...He's keeping those RPM'S redlined .
How'd you get dubz sir?
PM me if you don't want to say it here lol
 
Poor guy gets taken down by a runny nose. He should probably go train at Chute Boxe. They'll make a man out of him.
VbIXzui.jpeg
 
