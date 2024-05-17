Rebecca Joynes (30/12/1993) of Waterman Walk, Salford, was found guilty by a majority verdict at Manchester Crown Square Court today (Friday 17 May 2024) of six sexual offences against two boys.Joynes was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child on 18 October 2021 and was later charged with six counts of sexual activity - four counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.The court heard that Joynes contacted two teenage boys - who cannot be named for legal reasons - she met while she was a teacher at a Greater Manchester school.Jurors previously heard Joynes groomed one pupil by taking him to the Trafford Centre, where she bought him a £345 Gucci belt, before having sex with him in her flat.Joynes was later suspended from her post and was discovered to have fallen pregnant with the second boy, who she first met aged 15.She was arrested, suspended from work and bailed while we investigated the allegations about the first victim.At this time, Joynes was in contact with the other boy on social media, despite a ban on her contacting anyone aged under 18.She claimed they only had sex after she was sacked, which was when she fell pregnant, despite Joynes allegedly telling him it was ‘almost impossible’ for her to conceive due to a health issue. He learned she was pregnant ‘to his great shock’ after she gave him a baby grow.Their daughter was taken from her following an emergency court hearing 24 hours after delivery.Joynes will be sentenced at a later date.Detective Constable Beth Alexander, of our Child Protection Investigation Unit in Salford, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the victims and their families for being brave enough to come forward and work with us in our investigation.“Rebecca Joynes is a sexual predator. She was their teacher and they rightfully put their trust in her.“But Joynes decided to abuse her position and used it to groom two teenagers.“We welcome today’s verdict and now wait for Joynes to face the consequences for her actions.“I would like to thank the officers who have worked closely with the victims and their families in establishing the full circumstances of this case, as well as the investigation team for their hard work and dedication during this investigation.“The two victims and their families have asked for their privacy to be respected now and moving forward – they all wish to carry on with their lives and put this ordeal behind them.”---What sentence do you think she should get?