International Guilty: British Teacher Groomed and Committed Sexual Offences Against Two Children

Rebecca Joynes (30/12/1993) of Waterman Walk, Salford, was found guilty by a majority verdict at Manchester Crown Square Court today (Friday 17 May 2024) of six sexual offences against two boys.
Rebecca Joynes.png

Joynes was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child on 18 October 2021 and was later charged with six counts of sexual activity - four counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.
The court heard that Joynes contacted two teenage boys - who cannot be named for legal reasons - she met while she was a teacher at a Greater Manchester school.
Jurors previously heard Joynes groomed one pupil by taking him to the Trafford Centre, where she bought him a £345 Gucci belt, before having sex with him in her flat.
Joynes was later suspended from her post and was discovered to have fallen pregnant with the second boy, who she first met aged 15.
She was arrested, suspended from work and bailed while we investigated the allegations about the first victim.
At this time, Joynes was in contact with the other boy on social media, despite a ban on her contacting anyone aged under 18.
She claimed they only had sex after she was sacked, which was when she fell pregnant, despite Joynes allegedly telling him it was ‘almost impossible’ for her to conceive due to a health issue. He learned she was pregnant ‘to his great shock’ after she gave him a baby grow.
Their daughter was taken from her following an emergency court hearing 24 hours after delivery.
Joynes will be sentenced at a later date.
Detective Constable Beth Alexander, of our Child Protection Investigation Unit in Salford, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the victims and their families for being brave enough to come forward and work with us in our investigation.
“Rebecca Joynes is a sexual predator. She was their teacher and they rightfully put their trust in her.
“But Joynes decided to abuse her position and used it to groom two teenagers.
“We welcome today’s verdict and now wait for Joynes to face the consequences for her actions.
“I would like to thank the officers who have worked closely with the victims and their families in establishing the full circumstances of this case, as well as the investigation team for their hard work and dedication during this investigation.
“The two victims and their families have asked for their privacy to be respected now and moving forward – they all wish to carry on with their lives and put this ordeal behind them.”

What sentence do you think she should get?
 
36 years, 4 x 5 years + 2 x 8 years, and unlike the justice system, when I say 36 I mean 36.

Inb4 all the simps applauding her.
 
Misfit23 said:
That only applies if she's hot.
Click to expand...
Obviously to Sherdoggers who only bang high-level models she isn't much, but she's well above average. Looks like she's been in a fight too.

/

Caveat to my sentencing, I don't have time to check the crime definitions now but will try to do so later. Is the 'in a position of trust' one where the child is 16, but it's against the law because of the authority over the child? In which case I might have to rethink my sentencing, like what's worse, raping a child under 16 (15) where you're not in authority over him, or a child over 16 where you are?

IIRC women can't rape under British law (yes I'm including NI and Scotland), because only inserting your penis into the mouth, vagina or anus (without consent) is 'rape'. Unless it's a 'transwoman' of course. Will also check later.
 
