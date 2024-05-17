Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, breaks down in tears as she is found GUILTY of having sex with two students

TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
- Sep 17, 2005
- 19,534
- 17,929
A maths teacher who wrecked her career by having a one-night stand with a 15-year-old pupil then got pregnant by a second boy broke down in tears as she was today found guilty of a string of sex offences.
Rebecca Joynes, whose parents run a successful tea-room in an upmarket part of the Wirral, moved away following a messy break-up to start her 'dream job' at a school in a deprived area of Greater Manchester.
But after being bombarded with comments from boys in her Year 11 maths class about how 'sexy' she was, earning the nickname 'Bunda Becky' which is a slang reference to her bottom, she invited one back to her luxury Salford Quays flat where they had sex twice.
Incredibly, despite being arrested and suspended after rumours of the illicit fling spread, Joynes 'brazenly' went onto embark on a secret sexual relationship with one of his classmates.
It was finally exposed after she confessed to the second teenager – to whom she wrote a love letter saying 'Every inch of you is perfect' – that she was pregnant with his child.
Damningly he told police it had dawned on him that he'd 'sacrificed 18 months for a paedophile'.
'She just basically mentally abused me,' he added.
The Crown Prosecution Service said: 'Rebecca Joynes is a sexual predator.'
It can now be revealed that the 30-year-old spent five months in custody after the second boy spoke to police.
Neither victim can be identified for legal reasons.
Joynes was only released on stringent bail conditions due to the 'intractable' problem of her daughter's impending birth.
To compound the self-inflicted personal tragedy, the baby was taken away from her within 24 hours of being born earlier this year following an emergency court hearing.
