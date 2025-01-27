  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

GSP x BJ I or GSP x Hendricks: What these GSP versions was harder to beat?

Bettween these two differents moments of GSP career what version was better?
Athleticism x Experience
 
The GSP that fought BJ the first time was his absolute physical prime but hadn't fully peaked yet in overall skills.

The GSP that fought Hendricks had compromised knees and wasn't quite as explosive as he was a few years prior, but was still an absolute beast and his fight IQ was maxed out from so much experience by this point.

If I had to pick between these two, I might lean towards the younger GSP just because of the youth, explosion and healthy knees.

Neither of these are the peak version of GSP.

Peak version of GSP would probably be somewhere in the middle of his title reign. His fight against Thiago Alves at UFC 100 is the first that comes to mind. Also when he dominated Fitch.

The loss to Serra really changed his fighting style and he became even more safe and more difficult to defeat. He had a great run but then his last few fights against Condit, Diaz and Hendricks you could tell he was slightly fading (and those were also 3 tough opponents in their primes TBF)
 
The 2nd one by far. The Serra fight help GSP improve more than any fight in his career.
 
The GSP that demolished Koschek in their second fight was pretty good too
 
The GSP who fought Penn was motivated and had a killer instinct. By the time GSP fought Hendricks he had been mentally checked out for some time. He was content with lay and praying opponents for 5 rounds, and discussed retirement.
 
Better fighter older gsp. He would have worked over his younger self. More exciting pre serra I think that gsp is one of the most exciting mma fighters of all time. Was A level at everything and a A+ mma athlete.
 
georges-stpierre_jon-fitch.gif

The Fitch fight was a beatdown, I don't know how Fitch survived it to the decision.

fitch_after_gsp.jpg
 
