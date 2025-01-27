GSP x BJ I or GSP x Hendricks: What these GSP versions was harder to beat?

The GSP that fought BJ the first time was his absolute physical prime but hadn't fully peaked yet in overall skills.



The GSP that fought Hendricks had compromised knees and wasn't quite as explosive as he was a few years prior, but was still an absolute beast and his fight IQ was maxed out from so much experience by this point.



If I had to pick between these two, I might lean towards the younger GSP just because of the youth, explosion and healthy knees.



Neither of these are the peak version of GSP.



Peak version of GSP would probably be somewhere in the middle of his title reign. His fight against Thiago Alves at UFC 100 is the first that comes to mind. Also when he dominated Fitch.



The loss to Serra really changed his fighting style and he became even more safe and more difficult to defeat. He had a great run but then his last few fights against Condit, Diaz and Hendricks you could tell he was slightly fading (and those were also 3 tough opponents in their primes TBF)