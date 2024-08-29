GSP, Demetrious Johnson and Islam Makhachev are the top 3 most technical MMA fighters in history

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
534
Reaction score
168
No one else brought a high level in striking, wrestling and jiu-jitsu combined like them

Volkanowski is close but doesn't have a bjj in that level
BJ doesn't have a wrestling in such high level

I can't to think of someone as well rounded as these three
 
I agree, these 3 are the most well rounded ever. All other "GOATs" have some holes in their skillset - Jones' boxing, Silva's wrestling, Khabib's striking, Aldo's offensive grappling, etc.
 
I think Islam's striking is not good enough to join the other two names.
 
Were pretending GSP is an expert submission artist now?

Mighty Mouse I can agree with. Islam is up there I suppose but I'd need to put more thought into it. But if you're discounting Jones I don't see why you're adding GSP.
 
Domitian said:
Were pretending GSP is an expert submission artist now?

Mighty Mouse I can agree with. Islam is up there I suppose but I'd need to put more thought into it. But if you're discounting Jones I don't see why you're adding GSP.
Click to expand...

He's a black belt under Gracie Barra and got his belt by Bruno Fernandez, and a brown belt under Renzo Gracie. Danaher and every authority who knows his level says GSP has world class jitz. Many BJJ fighters were not submission specialists in MMA, like Arona.

No one is saying he is Damien Maia or Jacare, but GSP is much better at BJJ than Islam is at striking.
 
krelianx said:
He's a black belt under Gracie Barra and got his belt by Bruno Fernandez, and a brown belt under Renzo Gracie. Danaher and every authority who knows his level says GSP has world class jitz. Many BJJ fighters were not submission specialists in MMA, like Arona.

No one is saying he is Damien Maia or Jacare, but GSP is much better at BJJ than Islam is at striking.
Click to expand...
Islam's striking has improved tremendously the past few years. I'm hesitating to state GSP is more well rounded. Islam is a pretty good name for OP's list, I just think there's quite a few more fighters who could be included if were putting GSP in the top 3.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
The most well-rounded fighter in UFC history???
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
2K
Mick Dojang
Mick Dojang
ViD
The Nurmagomedovs are the Gracies of MMA
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Reach Finesse
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,258
Messages
56,109,657
Members
175,073
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top