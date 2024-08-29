GSP, Demetrious Johnson and Islam Makhachev are the top 3 most technical MMA fighters in history

DanDragon Machi
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 534
- Reaction score
- 168
No one else brought a high level in striking, wrestling and jiu-jitsu combined like them
Volkanowski is close but doesn't have a bjj in that level
BJ doesn't have a wrestling in such high level
I can't to think of someone as well rounded as these three
Volkanowski is close but doesn't have a bjj in that level
BJ doesn't have a wrestling in such high level
I can't to think of someone as well rounded as these three