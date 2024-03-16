Greater fighter, Dustin or Conor?

I just got into a HEATED dispute with a buddy whos more of a casual fan. Def not Sherdogger level MMA IQ but he knows some stuff about MMA. Big Conor fan. He said Dustin is a choker in the biggest fights and Conor will always be better so it got me thinking, who is greater?



Pro-Conor points



- 2 division champ, 3-1 in title fights including interim (Dustin 1-2)

- has the best win of the 2 in Aldo

- clearly better FW than Dustin was at FW



Pro-Dustin points



- faaaaaar deeper resume and much stronger schedule faced

- 2-1 H2H against Conor

- among common opponents (Brandao, Duffy, Max, Eddie, Khabib), Dustin is 5-1-1 while Conor is 3-2

- clearly better LW than Conor was at LW even tho Conor was champ, he did it skipping the line and finishing someone who Dustin also finished