Grease the Grove vs less sets/higher intensity.

Grease the Groove or Less Sets but Higher Intensity?

After discussing it with my PT, we've decided to include some body weight exercises along with barbells etc. I'll be starting with Kneeling Press Ups using Push Up Handles, to take the stress off my shoulders.

I'm trying to decide between Greasing the Groove with multiple sub-maximal sets every day, or 3 - 4 intensive sets a couple of times per week. If I choose GtG, I'll do the push-ups on days I don't train with weights. If it's the 4 sets of push ups, with higher reps/intensity, I'll do them a couple of times per week on the days I lift(but not Bench day).

Greasing the Groove sounds good in theory, but I believe it comes from Pavel, or at least he came up with the name. During the Lockdown in 2020 when the gyms were closed, I bought some kettlebells and Pavel's Simple but Sinister ebook. I should have bought myself a chin up/dip station instead. Simple and Sinsiter was better than nothing, but not by much. I made no real gains. So I'm a bit suspicious when it comes to Pavel's stuff.

What say you, my Dog-Brothers?
 
