Gravelord - new boomer shooter demo out today

This game looks great imo but no official release date yet. It's a fast paced Doom Quake clone with a demo that I tried very briefly. It doesn't have official controller support yet but seems to play well enough with Steam Input enabled.

Demo is available on its Steam page and below is the trailer.



 
Haven't seen much of the weaponry yet but the movement is very nice.

grenadelauncher_weapon.gif
 
Please tell me those enemies are just placeholders....lmfao

Game looks like ass bud.
 
I’m one of if not the biggest boomer shooter fans on Sherdog having loved games like Dusk, Ion Fury, Prodeus and Project Warlock but the market has become rather flooded with boomer shooters over the past year. Two years ago this would have likely really piqued my interest but now I have like 20+ boomer shooters in my Steam backlog already to work through such as:

-Selaco
-Boltgun
-Amid Evil
-Hands of Necromancy 1 & 2
-Cultic
-Turbo Overkill
-Ultrakill
-HROT
-Kvark
-Incision
-Dread Templar
-Aeon of Wrath
-Graven
-Diluvian Ultra
-Trepang2
-Sprawl
-Extraneum
-Exophobia
-Forgive Me Father 1&2
-Project Warlock 2
-Hedon
-Supplice


On top of that I’ve got some recent remasters/re-releases of old classics in my Steam backlog too like Rise of the Triad, Dark Forces and Power Slave Exhumed.

I’ll leave it to the prolific YouTube boomer shooter reviewers like Kirk Collects or Zlimbratski to review it. Unless they give it a glowing endorsement as something worth paying attention to among a sea of other similar games I’m likely going to have to pass as at this rate I’ve got a real problem with too many boomer shooter games to play.
 
Yeah I was thinking you might like this when I made the thread but looks like you'll be busy for a while so I'll let you know if I end up playing it and it doesn't suck lol
 
I’ve got a real problem with buying boomer shooters significantly faster than I can play them. My purchasing habits often remind me of this gag from classic Simpsons.

 
<mma4>

Will inevitably buy it at some point since I'm a sucker for this genre
 
