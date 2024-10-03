Gravelord - new boomer shooter demo out today

I’m one of if not the biggest boomer shooter fans on Sherdog having loved games like Dusk, Ion Fury, Prodeus and Project Warlock but the market has become rather flooded with boomer shooters over the past year. Two years ago this would have likely really piqued my interest but now I have like 20+ boomer shooters in my Steam backlog already to work through such as:



-Selaco

-Boltgun

-Amid Evil

-Hands of Necromancy 1 & 2

-Cultic

-Turbo Overkill

-Ultrakill

-HROT

-Kvark

-Incision

-Dread Templar

-Aeon of Wrath

-Graven

-Diluvian Ultra

-Trepang2

-Sprawl

-Extraneum

-Exophobia

-Forgive Me Father 1&2

-Project Warlock 2

-Hedon

-Supplice





On top of that I’ve got some recent remasters/re-releases of old classics in my Steam backlog too like Rise of the Triad, Dark Forces and Power Slave Exhumed.



I’ll leave it to the prolific YouTube boomer shooter reviewers like Kirk Collects or Zlimbratski to review it. Unless they give it a glowing endorsement as something worth paying attention to among a sea of other similar games I’m likely going to have to pass as at this rate I’ve got a real problem with too many boomer shooter games to play.