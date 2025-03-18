Madmick
You'll have seen the notice for this if you've opened the NVIDIA app this week. The new driver arrives today to accompany it (572.83).
The in-progress mod overhauls the graphics from Valve’s 2004 FPS opus, complete with DLSS 4 support, ray tracing, and enhanced textures.
The demo is roughly two hours long, and includes a chapter from Ravenholm and one from Nova Prospekt. Once it’s installed, you can test out the new graphical features by first selecting “New Game,” then the Ravenholm chapter. After you complete it, the RTX-enabled Nova Prospekt chapter will unlock, and you can access it the same way. A release date for the full experience has not been shared.