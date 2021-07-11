Grateful Dead!

Two From The Vault the best live release I'd say, before the tracks got quite as long and rambling.
 
I used to go to Grateful Dead concerts with my friends back in high school and college. Was fun, but weird. Some good music, some not so great. I met Jerry a year or so before he died. He didn't look great, but he went scuba diving with us. He owned half of a dive shop in Kona called Jack's Dive Locker, or something close. I used to go out on the boats they chartered for dive groups. One day, he pulled up in a white Lincoln Continental and got out. Was trippy.
 
I'm a fan.

Going to see what's left of them in Chicago this summer
 
Love them. My favorite song is them a bit lesser known, Unbroken Chain. Have seen Further and other various groups of them since Jerry's passing, but never got to see Jerry live, RIP.



Second favorite song is:



and then fire on the mountain

 
Never listened to their music but whenever they played Oakland or Sacramento in the early 90's, me and my friends would go party in the parking lot with all the freaks and weirdos that followed the band and built up a little community in the parking lots of the arena/stadium the Dead were playing in
It was quite an entertaining little festival in its own right, an open air drug market with the best psychedelics around and all kinds of other vendors/street entertainers/hustlers/gypsy thieves and many warm hearted generous people who just loved the Dead and their music
You could spend the whole day in the parking lot, having all kinds of wild adventures with random strangers and then jump on the train at night and try to make it safely back home as your mind was flying completely outta control from all the drugs you were on
Good times
 
Cherry Garcia is GOAt
 
Wish John Mayer would stop playing with those hacks and go on his own tour.
 
Love Unbroken Chain (one of the few not sung by Jerry that I like), and now I know what a Saw Whet owl is!
 
by far the most underrated band on earth seeing as how they are not considered the best band on earth which they are. no other band is on their level as they can and do transcend time and space and channel divine energy into the world while sometimes working legitimate miracles in the listener.

nothing else comes even close.
 
The Dancing Bears approve of this post.
 
55 years today .....one of the greatest U.S. bands out there ......"once a deadhead always a deadhead".
FB_IMG_1709548777388.jpg
 
