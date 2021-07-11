Grateful Dead!

Never listened to their music but whenever they played Oakland or Sacramento in the early 90's, me and my friends would go party in the parking lot with all the freaks and weirdos that followed the band and built up a little community in the parking lots of the arena/stadium the Dead were playing in

It was quite an entertaining little festival in its own right, an open air drug market with the best psychedelics around and all kinds of other vendors/street entertainers/hustlers/gypsy thieves and many warm hearted generous people who just loved the Dead and their music

You could spend the whole day in the parking lot, having all kinds of wild adventures with random strangers and then jump on the train at night and try to make it safely back home as your mind was flying completely outta control from all the drugs you were on

Good times