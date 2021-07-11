Grateful Dead!

Love them. My favorite song is them a bit lesser known, Unbroken Chain. Have seen Further and other various groups of them since Jerry's passing, but never got to see Jerry live, RIP.
Second favorite song is:
and then fire on the mountain
The Dancing Bears approve of this post.by far the most underrated band on earth seeing as how they are not considered the best band on earth which they are. no other band is on their level as they can and do transcend time and space and channel divine energy into the world while sometimes working legitimate miracles in the listener.
nothing else comes even close.