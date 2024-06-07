Got the real "How my parents met" story today

jeff7b9
Funny anecdote about the different perspectives on a story.
All my life I knew my Dad's telling of the "how they met" story.
And in true guy fashion, it is short, sweet, to the point, hits the memorable bullet points, strategically glosses a few details.
- Friend says:
I met the perfect girl for you, but theres a catch.
Oh yeah, what's that?
She's married.
Oh great. She sounds perfect.
And she is pregnant.
Even better!
Fast forward 2 years, blind date, Yada Yada, happily ever after.
(Still happily married 43ish years later)
----------
Hey mom.... you never told me your side of the story.
Found out:
Dad met that friend working at a (failed) business started by family drunk uncle best known for shooting a kite (held by next door neighbors 5 year old kid) with a shotgun thinking it was a bird
and
up ending a John deer tractor whilst wasted.
Also:
When they met he didn't call for a week, and when he finally took her out it was a triple date with his ex wife's brother.
---------
Best thing about getting old is that relatives stop pretending their lives were perfect and they didn't do stupid young human shit when they were stupid young humans.
