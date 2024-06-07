  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Got the real "How my parents met" story today

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
25,853
Reaction score
40,978
Funny anecdote about the different perspectives on a story.

All my life I knew my Dad's telling of the "how they met" story.

And in true guy fashion, it is short, sweet, to the point, hits the memorable bullet points, strategically glosses a few details.

- Friend says:

I met the perfect girl for you, but theres a catch.

Oh yeah, what's that?

She's married.

Oh great. She sounds perfect.

And she is pregnant.

Even better!

Fast forward 2 years, blind date, Yada Yada, happily ever after.
(Still happily married 43ish years later)


----------


Hey mom.... you never told me your side of the story.



Found out:

Dad met that friend working at a (failed) business started by family drunk uncle best known for shooting a kite (held by next door neighbors 5 year old kid) with a shotgun thinking it was a bird

and

up ending a John deer tractor whilst wasted.



Also:


When they met he didn't call for a week, and when he finally took her out it was a triple date with his ex wife's brother.

---------


Best thing about getting old is that relatives stop pretending their lives were perfect and they didn't do stupid young human shit when they were stupid young humans.
 
Random notes


- the baby was me

And

- my dad is the man that raised me and not the cowardly bitch that turned into a drunk and ran away after I was born. Just in case anyone was confused on that point in the story.


That's all. If yall don't care or want to make fun of me or hit me with the "dear diary" - fair play.

Love ya - Jeff
 
jeff7b9 said:
Funny anecdote about the different perspectives on a story.

All my life I knew my Dad's telling of the "how they met" story.

And in true guy fashion, it is short, sweet, to the point, hits the memorable bullet points, strategically glosses a few details.

- Friend says:

I met the perfect girl for you, but theres a catch.

Oh yeah, what's that?

She's married.

Oh great. She sounds perfect.

And she is pregnant.

Even better!

Fast forward 2 years, blind date, Yada Yada, happily ever after.
(Still happily married 43ish years later)


----------


Hey mom.... you never told me your side of the story.



Found out:

Dad met that friend working at a (failed) business started by family drunk uncle best known for shooting a kite (held by next door neighbors 5 year old kid) with a shotgun thinking it was a bird

and

up ending a John deer tractor whilst wasted.



Also:


When they met he didn't call for a week, and when he finally took her out it was a triple date with his ex wife's brother.

---------


Best thing about getting old is that relatives stop pretending their lives were perfect and they didn't do stupid young human shit when they were stupid young humans.
Click to expand...
Is the family drunk uncle Johnny Cash? I remember that scene from the movie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,935
Messages
55,659,255
Members
174,881
Latest member
ckforbes

Share this page

Back
Top